Once again Joanne Casey fires over a last-gasp pointed free to save Inniscarra against Courcey Rovers

Inniscarra 0-11

Courcey Rovers 1-8

A never say die attitude saw Inniscarra fight back to grab a draw in a closely fought and tough SE Systems senior championship camogie clash in Coachford on Wednesday night.

Courcey Rovers led from the throw-in and kept their noses in front until the 63rd minute, but Joanne Casey, as she has so often done in the past, rescued Inniscarra with a last second pointed free.

Courcey’s will be disappointed they didn’t see it out, but all credit Inniscarra, who upped their game in the second half and battled back to grab a share of the spoils.

Both sides played very deep and defensive in the opening half and as a result both forward lines had a lot of work to do.

Courcey Rovers used their sweeper well with Aishling Moloney winning a lot of possession and sending long ball forward to their inside line of inter-county players Saoirse McCarthy, Fiona Keating and former Cork captain Linda Collins.

Fiona Keating had the ball in the net inside two minutes of the throw-in after she collected a pin-point pass from Linda Collins.

Joanne Casey replied with an Inniscarra point, but with Courcey’s piling forward on the break, Saoirse McCarthy turned over possession and slotted over to stretch the Courcey lead.

Inniscarra should have found the net on 12 minutes after Rena Buckley’s long delivery was flicked narrowly wide by Aileen Sheehan and with both sides converting a free, it was advantage Courcey’s by four points at the end of the opening quarter.

Inniscarra began to push forward more and as a result they began to open up the Courcey defence.

Fiona Keating scored a goal for Courcey Rovers against Inniscarra.

Ellen Crowley fired over two points and with Katie O’Mahony adding one, the gap was down to a point, but Courcey’s had three points in a row to lead by four at the break.

Inniscarra pressed from the restart and with the sides swapping points twice Courcey’s maintained their lead.

Inniscarra lost their inter-county senior Katie O’Mahony with an injury seven minutes into the half but they rallied superbly and winning all the possession around the middle they were now the dominant side and squeezed up and attacked relentlessly.

Joanne Casey led the fight back with a superb long range point and with Aileen Sheehan and Casey adding points the Courcey’s lead was down to a point.

They were thankful to keeper Sinead O’Reilly, who made a superb save to deny Inniscarra a goal that would have clinched it for them.

Undeterred Inniscarra came again and pressing the Courcey defence they won a free.

Up stepped Joanne Casey and she confidently slotted over to level matters and with the puck out came the full time whistle.

Scorers for Inniscarra: J Casey 0-6 (0-4f’s), E Crowley, A Sheehan 0-2 each, K O’Mahony 0-1.

Courcey Rovers: F Keating 1-1, J Crowley 0-3 (F’s), L Collins 0-2 each, S McCarthy, C O’Neill 0-1 each.

Inniscarra: C Buckley; A O’ Regan, C ring, J Burke; R Buckley, E Looney, A Kavanagh; S O’ Callaghan, C Looney; M Lyons, K O’ Mahony, A Mc McCarthy; E Crowley, J Casey, A Sheehan.

Subs: R Quigley for A McCarthy (h/t), B Holland for K O’Mahony (inj 37), A Dineen for S O’Callaghan (43), I Golden for C Looney (52), A Mc McCarthy for J Burke (inj 57).

Courcey Rovers O’Reilly ( c ); G O’Reilly, A Hannon, G Hannon; A O’Reilly, A Moloney, C Hayes; Elaine O’Reilly, J Crowley; Eimear O’Reilly, Lorraine Collins, R Moloney; S McCarthy, F Keating, Linda Collins.

Subs: E Maguire for R Moloney (h/t), C O’ Neill for L Collins (inj 39).

Referee: Frank O’ Dwyer (St Finbarr’s).