Munster Pennants for Mahon and East Cork

MAHON Golf Club won the Munster East final of the All-Ireland Fourball competition recently, bridging a long gap to secure a coveted blue provincial pennant for the club.

Mahon had beaten local rivals East Cork, Fota Island and Cork on their way to the regional final.

Youghal was the venue for the final against Cahir Park and the Cork side came out on top. Mahon won three of the five matches with David Horgan & Paul Sexton and Jim Stack and Denis O’Sullivan winning the first two points.

Cahir Park won two matches with Kieran White & Ray Murphy and Peadar Deegan & David Lane losing out.

That left it to the final match and David O’Mahony & Tom Hickey secured the win for Mahon, winning one up on the 18th green.

The All-Ireland fourball competition was previously known as Michael Cashman Cup in Munster but due to the regional changes with the advent of Golf Ireland Munster is now split into two regions with the majority of Cork clubs playing in the Munster East section.

Mahon will now advance to the All Ireland finals which take place in Athlone at the end of September.

East Cork Golf Club has have a great fortnight, recording a rare treble by winning three pennants in the last two weeks.

The first winners were the ladies who won the Revive Active Ladies Fourball Munster East Final with a great win over Faithlegg.

East Cork had another win in Youghal when their Fred Perry side beat Mitchelstown in the regional final. The team on the day was Kieran O’Brien and Derek Cahill, Michael Collins and Kevin O’Reilly, Maurice Conway and JJ Sheehan, Eddie Cleary and Richard Scanlon, Ger O’Brien and Ollie Myers and the subs were Barry O’Brien and Brendan Gardner.

Both the Fred Perry side and the Ladies Fourball team will also head for Athlone in late September for the All Ireland quarter finals.

With the pennant for the Men's four ball to Mahon Team of Dave Hogan, Dave O'Mahony, Paul Sexton, Jim Stack, Ray Murphy, Kieran White, Dennis O'Sullivan, Tom Hickey , David Lane, Peadar Deegan after the final at Youghal golf club, Youghal, Cork.

The latest win for East Cork came on Saturday in Bandon when they faced Clonmel in the Jimmy Bruen Shield regional final.

The pairings for the final were Bryan O’Byrne and Conor Meany, Danny Morrissey and Daniel Coffey, Scott Coyle Garde and Shane Connor, Chris Cocking and Hugh Mulcahy, Stephen O’Brien and Sean Harrigan and the subs were Eric Cunningham and Matthew Carry, Dave Duggan and Chris Scanlon.

The Midleton club now face a trip to Slieve Russell in Cavan for the All Ireland series. Another team heading to Cavan are Mallow, they won the Ladies Senior foursomes last weekend when they went all the way to the 19th to beat Douglas.

East Cork have the chance to add a fourth pennant to their already successful season when they head to Thurles this weekend.

They will face Lismore in the Munster East final of the Pierce Purcell Shield. Cork Golf Club will also be looking forward to a trip to Thurles this weekend as they take on the hosts in the AIG Senior Cup.

Cork and Lee Valley are already through to the All-Ireland stage and they will be looking forward to returning to Tramore in the first week of September.

Lee Valley will be in action in the AIG Senior Cup while Cork are through in the AIG Barton Shield.

The KMPG Irish Kids Golf Tour was in Fota Island on Monday for the Munster Trophy and the sold out event had just one local winner.

Justin Dennehy from Douglas continued his great run at the tour events when he won the Boys Under 11 Trophy.

Dennehy went around the 18 holes in four under par to win by three shots.

The Under 11 competition was played from orange tees which are designed to provide an age appropriate challenge around the championship course.

The Munster interprovincial teams were named last week and both the men’s and women’s team have a new look.

On the men’s team there was just one Cork selection with 16 year old Jack Murphy being named on the senior side for the first time.

On the women’s team there were three Cork selections with Aoife NiThuama and Clodagh Coughlan from Douglas selected along with Doneraile’s Paul Walsh.

The women’s Captain is Jean O’Driscoll (Muskerry) and the team manager is Sinead Enright (Macroom), while Monkstown’s Shane Horgan is the team manager on the men’s side.

The three-day event takes place in Moyvalley Hotel & Golf Resort from 23-25 August.

Last year was the first time that the Men’s and Women’s Matches took place simultaneously at the same venue, with Connacht (Men) and Ulster (Women) winning their respective titles in Shannon.