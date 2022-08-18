Imokilly expect to have increased options for divisions/colleges final

Imokilly hope to have Enda Cronin and Aaron Ricken available for Sunday’s Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC divisions/colleges final, but the game is likely to come too soon for Ciarán Joyce.

Cronin (Youghal) and Ricken (Watergrasshill) missed Tuesday’s 26-point semi-final win over MTU Cork due to a family bereavement and holidays respectively, while Joyce was carrying an injury.

Sunday’s clash (6pm) will give the East Cork divisional side a chance to reach the county semi-finals and manager Denis Ring has been delighted with the commitment of the squad so far.

“To be honest, they have been very good to make themselves available and the clubs have been co-operative,” he said.

“There is a good Imokilly brand there – my predecessors Fergal Condon and Ciarán Cronin have established a very good culture within Imokilly.

“There is that desire and belief there, they’re good lads and they’re easy to manage and there’s a very good backroom team there as well.

“We’ve fellas putting in a lot of work behind the scenes and you’d be surprised at what you can do from a divisional point of view between talking to fellas and communicating with them.

“We’ve got them together for a number of games and so far, so good but it’s a major challenge on Sunday night because it’s winner-take-all.”

On Tuesday, Imokilly scored 7-22 to MTU’s 2-11 in Páirc Uí Rinn. While the game was over as a content by half-time, when the scoreboard read 2-14 to 0-4, Ring was pleased with how the players maintained their application levels in the second half.

“It was a good win,” he said, “we’re happy with it.

“It was decisive from a scoreline perspective but, from our point of view, it was a good workout for us, we got fellas together.

“The club championship at the moment is absolutely brilliant. After two rounds of championship games with their clubs, it was great for us to get them back and have nearly two weeks to get a bit of work done ahead of tonight.

“It was satisfying to see good combination play and so on and good to see the lads hurling well to the end, taking the right options and making good decisions.

“We were very satisfied with the workrate and the aptitude that the lads showed, the desire they showed. There are good lads there.”