Lisa Lynch with 11 points fires Cloughduv to a win over Fr O'Neill's in the senior camogie championship

Cloughduv 1-17

Fr O’Neill's 2-7

WITH an extremely strong wind favouring Fr O’Neill's in the opening half of this SE Systems senior championship first round tie in Castle Road on Tuesday evening, they needed more than to be just level at half time at 1-4 to 0-7.

Fr O’Neill's goal came on 12 minutes after a long low delivery by Aoife Higgins was blocked in the square and Ciara Doherty pulled home.

Mairead Corkery, Cloughduv, Grainne O'Neill and Rachel Steele, Fr. O'Neill's.

Certainly, Cloughduv against the wind had to work harder for their scores, taking longer to get the ball into the danger area but two quick opening points inside two minutes from Niamh O’Leary, good running by Mairead Corkery winning frees and the accuracy of Lisa Lynch from placed balls saw the latter hit the last two frees of the opening thirty minutes to bring the game level at the break.

Yvonne Murphy and Ciara O’Doherty shared Fr O’Neill's opening tally of 1-4 between them and you felt Cloughduv had the better firepower with Niamh McNabola also winning good ball for the west Cork side.

Niamh McNabola, Cloughduv, Rachel Steele, Fr. O'Neill's.

Fr O’Neill's had to line out without Cork intermediate Clodagh Finn who is abroad and the injured Ciara McGrath and undoubtedly their loss was felt.

Cloughduv got themselves into a two-point lead by the 43 minute, 0-11 to 1-6 and 1-3 to no reply during the next seven minutes put them in the driving seat to take their opening points of the championship despite O’Neill's making them work hard outfield. Niamh McNabola’s rasper to the top of the net providing the cushion.

Not letting up, O’Neill's responded with their second goal through good teamwork and Claire O’Brien finishing from close range with four minutes of normal time remaining but ten in total due to a number of stoppages.

There was still five points of a margin and Cloughduv were relaxed with Lisa Lynch hitting over three more frees bringing her tally to 11 for the evening.

Rachel Hurley, Cloughduv, Sarah Harrington and Grainne O'Neill, Fr. O'Neill's.

Scorers for Cloughduv: L Lynch 0-11 (0-10 f), N McNabola 1-1, N O’Leary 0-3, R Hurley, A Sheppard 0-1 each.

Fr O’Neills: Y Murphy 0-4 (0-2f), C O’Doherty, C O’Brien 1-1 each, K O’Riordan 0-1 CLOUGHDUV: C O’Leary; A Buckley, L Buttimer, J Verling; A Kelleher, L Bateman, A Corkery; A Barry Murphy, C Hughes; R Hurley, M Corkery, N McNabola; C Sheppard, N O’Leary, L Lynch.

Subs: A Sheppard for C Sheppard (43), F Drinan for J Verling (inj, 58), A Twomey for N O’Leary (640.

FR. O’NEILLS: N Nagle; G O’Neill, S Harrington, S Murphy; R Steele, A Higgins, A Dalton; E Fitzpatrick, N Cowhig; C O’Brien, Y Murphy, K O’Riordan; K A Leahy, C O’Doherty, K O’Brien.

Subs: K Cullinane for K A Leahy (h/t), S O’Callaghan for K O’Brien (37).

Ref: Cathán Treacy – Nemo Rangers