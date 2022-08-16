Ballygarvan hold off comeback to take the points

Ballygarvan 2-6

Newcestown 1-8

BALLYGARVAN got their SE Systems Cork camogie senior championship campaign off to a winning start after their win over Newcestown at Belgooly on Tuesday night.

There was little between the sides all through but a second-half penalty, coolly slotted home by Catriona Kelly for Ballygarvan proved to be a crucial score that helped them run out winners by the bare minimum in the end.

Both sides had impressive displays with Cork star Ciara O’Sullivan leading by example for Newcestown, with Rachel Hallahan and Claire Kingston also impressing for them.

For the winners their Cork star, Izzy O’Regan had a great game at midfield, alongside Rachel O’Regan. Sinead Lyons and Kate Dorney also were in good form for the winners

O’Regan opened the scoring for Ballygarvan with Grace Ryan raising the first white flag for Newcestown. O’Sullivan got a second for Newcestown, before she raised the first green flag 11 minutes in.

She took on the Ballygarvan defence before blasting to the back of the net, to make it 1-2 to 0-1.

Cork’s Cliona O’Leary pointed for Ballygarvan before they were back on level terms when Tara Crowley was on the end of a good team move to get their opening goal.

A point from O’Regan had them back in front, but they also had their defence to thank to ensure they were still so at half-time.

At least three times in the closing stage of the first-half they cleared long frees in off the line to see them 1-3 to 1-2 in front at half-time.

O’Regan increased their lead at the start of the second-half, before O’Sullivan pointed from a free for Newcestown.

Jennifer Sheehy raised another white flag for Ballygarvan as they led 1-5 to 1-3, with 40 minutes played.

Aisling O’Donovan pulled a point back for Newcestown to put only a point between them again. Crowley raised another white flag for Ballygarvan to make it 1-6 to 1-4 with 43 minutes gone.

Two minutes later and the critical score came when Rachel Crowley was fouled and Kelly made no mistake from the resulting penalty to stretch their lead even further.

But full credit to Newcestown they never gave up and kept plugging away at the score with two from O’Sullivan putting only a goal between the sides as the game headed into injury-time.

She was on target again and with time running out Aisling O’Donovan made it a one point game, but time ran out as Ballygarvan got off to a winning start.

Scorers for Ballygarvan: T Crowley 1-1, C Kelly 1-0 (1-0 pen), I O’Regan 0-3, C O’Leary (f), J Sheehy 0-1 each.

Newcestown: C O’Sullivan 1-5 (5f), A O’Donovan 0-2, G Ryan 0-1 (f).

BALLYGARVAN: S Ahern; S O’Donovan, S Lyons, K Dorney; T Crowley, C O’Leary, E O’Regan; R O’Regan; J Sheehy, C Kelly, M Buckley; M Kelleher, R Crowley, L Kiely.

Sub: L Casey for L Kiely (60).

NEWCESTOWN: O Dineen; A Wilson, A O’Sullivan, R Hallahan; E Tarrant, C Kingston, M Kenneally; M O’Donovan, C O’Sullivan; G Ryan, A O’Donovan, C Ahearne; A O’Sullivan, M Lynch, E Murphy.

Sub: L Jennings for E Murphy (55).

Referee: Nicky Boland, Blackrock.