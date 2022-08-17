Castlehaven ladies beat Dohenys to claim second title

CASTLEHAVEN overcame West Cork rivals Dohenys to claim the 2022 Cork LGFA Division 2 title last weekend.

It has been a productive couple of weeks for Denny Cahalane’s Castlehaven squad, culminating in the annexing of two trophies.

A fortnight ago, Castlehaven defeated senior club Clonakilty 1-13 to 1-12 to win the 2022 Drinagh Co-Op West Cork LGFA Division 1 title.

That represented the Haven’s first ever adult divisional success but came at a cost.

The new West Cork Division 1 champions lost Katie Cronin and Noreen O’Sullivan to injury that afternoon with the former missing out on their county league final showdown against old rivals Dohenys in Castlehaven last Saturday.

Both teams finished their domestic league campaigns on identical records of six wins and a single loss from their seven outings.

As a result, the Haven and Dohenys finished joint-top of Cork LGFA Division 2 table ahead of Naomh Abán, Douglas, Rosscarbery, O’Donovan Rossa, Donoughmore and Bantry Blues.

The two sides also contested a memorable 2021 Cork JAFC county final in which Castlehaven edged a classic following a 30-metre free shootout after it finished 1-12 apiece after extra-time.

There was no need for additional time in this past weekend’s county league decider however, as Castlehaven once again emerged victorious thanks to a 4-10 to 3-5 success.

In scorching hot conditions, Castlehaven built an unassailable 3-6 to 0-2 interval lead.

A much-improved second half showing saw the Dunmanway club reduce the deficit and take advantage of a sin-binning.

Yet, another Haven goal and four additional points had Denny Cahalane’s side celebrating their second trophy success in as many weeks.

In Katie Cronin’s absence, Niamh O’Sullivan took over the bulk of the winners’ scoring and finished with 2-2.

Mairead O’Driscoll scored 1-3 and Ellie McCarthy also found the net. Grainne O’Sullivan, Hannah Sheehy, Alice O’Driscoll and Rachel Whelton also contributed.

It proved a worthwhile run out for both teams who are gearing up for the start of the 2022 Cork LGFA championships in two weeks' time.

Dohenys will once again contest the junior A grade and compete against fellow west Cork rivals O’Donovan Rossa, as well as Beara, Naomh Abán and Abhainn Dalla.

As for Castlehaven, their entry into the 2022 Cork LGFA Intermediate ranks sees the west Cork club facing Glanmire, Rosscarbery, Araglen Desmonds Buí, Donoughmore and Bantry Blues.

Castlehaven: Emma O’Callaghan; Jessica McCarthy, Aideen Santry, Áine Daly; Noreen O’Sullivan, Shelly Daly, Ellen Maguire; Siobhan Courtney, Alice O’Driscoll, Hannah Sheehy, Grainne O’Sullivan, Emma Daly; Rachel Whelton, Mairead O’Driscoll, Niamh O’Sullivan.

Dohenys: Nora McCarthy; Claire Hurley, Ciara Aherne, Aprille Duggan; Annie Blewitt, Melissa Duggan, Kathy O’Regan; Mairead Crowley, Maggie Collins; Ruth Collins, Michelle Love, Ava O’Donovan; Laurie Hayes, Noelle O’Mahony, Katelyn Sheehan.

Referee: Mairead Dullea (Bantry Blues).