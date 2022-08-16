Moynihan delight at Mallow victory over Valley Rovers in the Cork PSFC

AT the final whistle in Coachford on Saturday night Mallow manager Keith Moynihan congratulated his team on their second win on the bounce but emphasised that although the Avondhu club sit atop of Group B of the PSFC the job is far from done.

Moynihan was thrilled with his side’s 10-point win over Valley Rovers pointing to key scores at key times for the margin of the victory.

“Sometimes you get a few scores at the right times and I suppose our goal in the first half really was that score.

"We felt we were dominating possession at times but weren’t really putting daylight between us but when Kieran (O’Sullivan) got that goal the lads started to believe and then we were able to tack on a few more scores.”

Mallow had a very credible tally of 2-11 on the night but while most of the plaudits will go to the forwards for that, the defence has to take great heart from holding Valley’s to only seven points.

“The defence was great tonight. It looks like they are actually enjoying defending which is such an important thing in the modern game but defence isn’t just about the backs, because there is 12 or 13 now involved in defending so it is just about getting fellows back into the right places and they are all enjoying the turnovers as much as the scores – you try to emphasise that – it isn’t as if we are not turning over the ball either but I think we probably transitioned that little bit better and we got a couple of scores from those transitions – they were key.”

Kevin Canty, Valley Rovers, Shane Merritt, Mallow.

Playing in the sweltering heat is always going to be a big ask for players, particularly at senior grade, as the asks are even more with the pace and power of the games even more physically and mentally draining on those participating but Moynihan is confident that his side’s preparations helped them through on Saturday night.

“The conditions really aren’t what we would be used to but if your fitness levels are there you have to trust that.

"The lads are all into hydration – Tuesday’s and Thursday’s training was in similar conditions so if it was just like this tonight for the first time it would have been harder but the fact that it was there all week we were prepared for that.

“There is belief in this group. This is the team that lost the championship to Éire Óg in a final and came back and won it.

"There needs to be a great amount of credit for the resolve of this side and the belief that is in the group.

Fiachra Lynch, Valley Rovers, Shane Merritt, Mallow.

“The league didn’t go well but I suppose that fellows hung in there and we added a little strength to the squad and I think we are getting our reward in the last two games but having said all that we have two wins in the group stage and we still don’t know what is going to happen.

“But for us, we know that if we go out and win our next game against Douglas we go through to the quarter final - and that is our priority."