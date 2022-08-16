Singleton's SuperValu praised for their constant sponsorship of draghunting's big day

IT will be another big day for draghunting fans on Sunday, August 28 when it was announced they Singleton’s Supervalu Hollyhill are continuing as the main sponsor.

The first running of this major meeting took place in 2000, sponsored by the then Evening Echo, and it has captivated hundreds of people at the mid Cork venue over two decades.

Last year Tomás Singleton came on board to sponsor the meeting and he is delighted again to come to the aid of Cork’s oldest outdoor sport.

Singleton said: “I think sports like draghunting are part of the heritage of our city and as a born and bred northside man I am very privileged to be involved in this prestigious meeting that brings so much joy to people young and old.” Last year in the company of his father Tom who is founder of the Singleton’s empire they travelled to Blarney and took in the happenings that gave have them sheer satisfaction.

He added: “Many of these people support my business and supported my father in previous years and the banter we had on the field was simply electric.”

In times when sponsors are all reviewing their contributions Singleton believes it will be tough for all sports in the coming years.

“When you look at the energy charges they have has doubled in 12 months and there are so many people in Cork struggling to pay the bills such is the high cost of living.

The Damien Wade-trained Slievemish Spring will be one of the leading contenders for the Donal O'Mahony Senior Draghunt at Blarney on Sunday, August 28.

“As a company we will see how things go in the coming months but draghunting is a sport that needs support as minority sports are hanging on a thread.”

Secretary of the Cork City and County Harriers association Troy O’Mahony is a nephew of the late Donal and he took time to praise of Tomás Singleton.

“This is one the major meetings on the draghunting calendar and the generosity of Tomas is ensuring that we will have another great days sport at Blarney.”

The first winner in 2000 was Lingbeck Lad trained by Declan Cahill of Fair Hill who saw off Ger and Jennifer Kenneally’s Faultless of Southern Harriers with Andrew O’Callaghan’s Owenabue hound Calder Lad in third.

In the Senior Maiden the honours went to Dave and Damien Kidney’s Samantha of Owenabue who crossed the tape ahead of Scrumpy Jack of Southern Harriers and John O’Callaghan’s Griffin United charge Gamester.

One husband and wife that will never forget the years of nostalgia of this meeting is Tom and Christine Newall who attended every meeting up to 2016.

Nowadays Tom (86) is still residing in Cumbria with his wife but taking to him last week his interest in this meeting continues knowing it pays homage to his late friend.

“I have to say we made a holiday as we travelled to Ireland earlier in the week usually staying up north before making our way down to Cork on Friday,” said Tom.

A life member of the HTA in England Tom is adamant that few meetings in England could match the Donal O’Mahony.

“It is hard to describe but the atmosphere is one all on its own and to see people young and old having a great days sport are memories for life and I am glad that a new sponsor has come on board.”