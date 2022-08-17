Aghada set up winner takes all clash with Castletownbere

A potential place in the knock-out stages of the Bon Secours PIFC was at stake as Aghada took on Na Piarsaigh in their second round-robin tie at Carrigtwohill on Sunday.

For the East Cork side they knew a win would mean it would be a straight winner takes all clash between them and Castletownbere in the final group game in three weeks time and that’s how it turned out.

They were by far the better side over the 60-plus minutes and ran out comprehensive winners in the end. The win puts them on two points, the same as Castletownbere, with Bantry currently top of the group on four.

For Na Piarsaigh they must now try to take on a Bantry side that will be full of confidence to try and avoid getting involved in a relegation scramble, something they will remember from last year when they escaped late on.

Aghada now turn their attentions to the Castletownbere game and if their clash with Bantry is anything to go by then it should be a cracker between two very good football sides.

By half-time against Na Piarsaigh they led by 1-8 to 0-2 and in the end, Aghada ran out comfortable 4-13 to 0-5 winners.

Shane Forde of Na Piarsaigh pulls away from Aidan O'Connell and Kyle O'Shea of Aghada during the recent PIFC match in Carrigtwohill. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Two second-half goals, from Fintan Cody and Aaron Barry, in a couple of minutes killed of the Na Piarsaigh challenge, the second putting them 3-10 to 0-5 at the time.

Afterward, their manager Philip Moore was delighted with their performance and naturally the result.

“Objective achieved and I suppose a great sense of relief,” said Moore, “We knew what was at stake and we had to play Na Piarsaigh last year and we got a lead and they came back at us and we were afraid that the same might happen today. But in fairness to the boys, they were simply outstanding and fully focused.

“We came out to do a job and job achieved.”

Speaking about a couple of injuries they picked up Moore said: “That’s going to happen in the championship and that’s why you need a strong squad now. We used five subs today and a temporary one and you need your squad over the course of the games.

“The focus today was getting a result and a performance because the last day against Bantry we weren’t good enough, quite simply we just weren’t and you won’t get away with that in the championship.

“We came today and did a job and will have to perform even better against Castletownbere. They are a serious outfit and really it’s knock-out championship from now on and that’s the way we have to treat it and that’s the way it should be,” concluded Moore.