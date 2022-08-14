Seandun squad players impress in their opening day win over Carbery in the senior camogie championship

Seandún 4-21

Carbery 1-6

DESPITE missing a number of their championship winning team of 2021, Seandun’s replacements put their hand up for a starting position for the remainder of the championship after a strong opening round performance in Castle Road in their big win over Carbery in the senior camogie championship on Sunday afternoon.

Emily O'Donoghue, Seandun, Ellen Sexton, Carbery.

Featuring a number of debutants, a number from Cork’s U17 development squad, a strong second-half display had the result in no doubt once substitute Erin Curtin hit Seandun’s first goal on 49 minutes to lead 1-15 to 1-5.

A strong work ethic particularly up front where Seandún hounded Carbery’s defence when in possession, they were good value for their six-point half time lead.

It was Carbery that took the lead, Mairead Crowley pulling home after a high crossfield ball was saved by Amy Lee.

The speedy Millie Condon up front ran at Seandún, but the city side were swarming and good distribution, particularly by Roisin DeFaoite and Susan Kate at midfield put Seandún on the attack and some lovely stick work by Sinead Mills and Lauran Homan saw Seandún lead by double scores, 0-12 to 1-3.

Carbery made the early running at the start of the second half but couldn’t match it on the scoreboard due to intense Seandún pressure.

Emily O'Donoghue, Seandun, Michelle Dullea and Ellen Sexton, Carbery.

Nicole Crean, unerring from placed balls, and fast, direct ball inside led to Seandún piling on the scores against a Carbery team that made every effort.

Seandún’s substitutes were as impressive as what was coming off the pitch, Curtin in particular.

In all eleven players found the target for the city side.

There was no let up from Seandún as panellists’ put their hand up.

Lauren Homan, Seandun, Michelle Dullea, Carbery.

Crean, Maeve Coffee and Curtin again found the net with Seandún signalling a strong intent to retain their title.

Scorers for Seandún: N Crean 1-7 (0-5 f 0-2 ‘45), S Mills 0-3, L Homan 0-3, E Curtin 2-0, M Coffee 1-2, C Coleman, E O’Donoghue, L O’Neill, M Scannell, S K Brosnan, R De Faoite (f) 0-1 each.

Carbery: M Crowley 1-1, K Dineen 0-3 (0-1 ‘45), C Murphy, M Murphy 0-1 each.

SEANDÚN: A Lee (Na Piarsaigh); N Ring (St. Vincents), L McKeogh (Bishopstown), N O’Connor (Na Piarsaigh); M Scannell (Bishopstown), R De Faoite (Blackrock); E Sharpe (Brian Dillons); S K Brosnan (do), N Crean (St. Vincents); C Coleman (Na Piarsaigh), M Coffee (Blackrock), L Homan (St. Vincents); S Mills (Brian Dillons), L O’Neill (Bishopstown), E O’Donoghue (Bishopstown).

Subs: E Curtin (Blackrock) for E O’Donoghue (42), E Brady (Brian Dillons) for N Crean (52), A Coleman (Na Piarsaigh) for L Homan (54), E O’Connor (Brian Dillons) for N O’Connor (63).

CARBERY: C Ni Bhuachalla (Barryroe); A Whelton (Clonakilty), L Collins (Clonakilty), E Sexton (Kilbrittain / Timoleague); L Dineen (do), E O’Donovan (Kilbree), A Crowley (Kilbrittan / Timoleague); M Dullea (Ballinascarthy), M Barrett (do); K Dineen (Kilbrittain / Timoleague), C Murphy (Kilbree), M Condon (Ballinascarthy); R Ni Bhucalla (Barryroe), C Crowley (Ballinascarthy), M Crowley (Kilbree).

Subs: L Dineen (Kilbrittain / Timoleague) for A Whelton, N McCarthy (Kilbree) for L Dineen (h/t), A Crowley (Kilbree) for E Sexton (36), N Kennedy (Clonakilty for M Crowley (52).

Referee: Andrew Larkin.