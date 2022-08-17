Blue Demons thrilled with the success of their golf classic to raise funds for juvenile section of the club

THE Blue Demons 26th annual Golf Classic was held at Monkstown Golf Club, and proved to be the most successful one since its inception.

The organising committee under chairman Dan Byrne were overjoyed with so many compliments they experienced throughout the entire day.

There were loud in their praise of the Monkstown Golf Club who provided an excellent course and a top class meal to the 60 teams that competed.

Dan Byrne chairman of the organising committee and a lifelong member of the club was amazed that after a three year break that people’s generosity hasn’t changed in supporting the club.

Byrne said: “It certainly was a day to savour for the club as the this is the biggest we have assembled since we began in 1996.

“First of all many thanks to Monkstown for the use of the course and their catering was excellent that ensured a great day was enjoyed by all concerned.

“This is special day for us in remembering my great friend Peter Coughlan and its fitting his son Shane and nephew James Barrett have come on board in our committee since his death to ensure its survival.

“Finally, to fellow committee members Aidan Horgan, Jim Dineen and Don Coughlan many thanks for the voluntary hours put in that made this classic one of the best ever.

“We hope to be back in 2023 for another special and hopefully the generosity of many people will continue to our great club.”

The tournament is now marked as a memorial to Peter Coughlan a founder and lifelong member of the Blue Demons Basketball Club who passed in 2018.

The Gurranabraher Credit Union Limited were the main sponsors of the classic, with Right Price Tiles & Wood Flooring sponsors of prizes, and Seabrook Technology making a significant financial contribution towards the smooth organisation of the event.

The classic was open to all enthusiasts of golf and the organisers gave a selection of prizes for both the G.U.I. and non-G.U.I. categories.

The competition ran over 12 hours without a hitch and the large attendance at the prizegiving was testament to the enjoyment the participants had both on and off the golf course.

First prize went to the Chris Mee Group who finished ahead of JB Masonry and Singleton’s SuperValu Hollyhill.

The proceeds raised from the tournament will be used by the basketball club to fund primarily the juvenile boy’s section of the club that have seen a huge increase in numbers since COVID 19.

The club have successfully gained promotion to the Super League of Men’s Basketball in Ireland and events like this golf classic will help to keep Blue Demons foremost in Irish basketball.