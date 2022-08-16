New hurling managers in Munster but no guarantee of instant success

DAVY Fitzgerald’s return to the Déise hot seat means that the landscape for the minefield that is going to be the 2023 Munster Hurling Championship is now set in stone, with the province set to be a graveyard for two high-profile managers next year.

The 2022 Championship was a good one for both Limerick and Clare, so it is no surprise that they are the two managers who survive to see the 2023 campaign. Sure, the wheels came off for Clare in their heavy All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kilkenny, and it remains to be seen how much damage that loss will have inflicted on the team as a whole, but Brian Lohan’s tenure was never under any threat. He will be good to go next year.

John Kiely would appear to have the Limerick job for as long as he wants it at this stage. Three All-Ireland’s in a row, and four in five years, mean that he is writing himself into the record books as one of hurling’s greatest managers. 2023 will hold no fears for Kiely.

Cork, Tipperary and Waterford all have new high-profile appointments for 2023, with high expectancy levels surrounding each of them. Unless one of the greatest teams of all time gets toppled in the round robin then at least one of these new managers will be chalking down their first year as a fail.

I think we can safely say that Limerick will be OK, so the question is, who is the most likely to have a disappointing first campaign?

Cork just about squeezed out of Munster last year, overcoming early defeats by Limerick and Clare to get the best of both Waterford and Tipp to garner third spot in Munster.

With Pat Ryan now in charge Cork fans will be looking forward to fresh new ideas, and fresh new faces, but there are no guarantees of improvement either.

Ultimately Cork’s progress, or lack of it, will probably come down to their two home games, against the other managerial new boys in Liam Cahill and Davy Fitz.

Liam Cahill has swapped Waterford for Tipp. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

After a terrible campaign, Tipperary appointed forward Waterford boss Cahill to replace Colm Bonnar, with the feeling being that they simply cannot get any worse. Recent tragic events will undoubtedly be on the minds of every hurling person within the county for years to come and it would be no great surprise if such a great and proud hurling county like Tipperary used the untimely passing of young Dillon Quirke to drive them back towards hurling’s top table in his honour.

They will be an extremely hard nut to crack next year now.

STRANGE FIT?

Cork camogie’s loss is Waterford hurling’s gain as Davy Fitzgerald returns to the helm in the county, 11 years after stepping away after four years in the role that saw Waterford reach the last four of the All-Ireland in every season from 2008 to 2011, even if they never quite cracked it.

At first glance, it would seem that Fitzgerald is a strange fit for this talented bunch of Waterford hurlers, as the very drilled systems and structures that he is likely to demand might not be the best way of getting the best out of the likes of Austin Gleeson and Stephen Bennett, but it will certainly be fascinating to find out if he can get a tune out of them.

After winning this year’s league and pushing Limerick close in Munster Waterford fully believed they would be pushing Limerick all the way at the latter stages of the championship, but the home defeat to Cork completely de-railed them and they never recovered.

It felt like a wasted year and they will know that they probably have only a year or two left to win that first All-Ireland since 1959, as the lack of underage success lately means that once this era passes Waterford hurling might be set for some barren years.

In a way, the appointment of Davy Fitz is Waterford’s last desperate lunge for glory.

Clare’s Tony Kelly after the Kilkenny loss. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Clare’s exciting 2022 ended on somewhat of a sour note as they were devoured by Kilkenny in the semi-final when favourites. Clare probably overperformed this year and will be most people’s tip to be one of the two counties to miss out next year.

Keep Tony Kelly quiet and you will beat the Banner will be the mantra. Although easier said than done there is a grain of truth to it, hence why they seem so vulnerable in what could be a bloodbath of a championship next year where, bar Limerick, it is extremely difficult to be very bullish about any of the other four counties.