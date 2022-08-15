Cill na Martra boss John Evans praises players' honesty and passion

BY defeating Muskerry rivals Iveleary, Cill na Martra got their Cork Premier Intermediate Football Championship campaign back on track.

After their opening day championship defeat to the second string of Nemo Rangers, Cill na Martra manager John Evans was pleased with the response from his side to secure a crucial victory in Macroom on Friday night.

“Absolutely delighted with the performance,” said Evans, who is also a former Roscommon, Tipperary and Wicklow senior football manager.

"I think we were hurting from our first-round performance. That more than anything else was a motivating factor in the last three weeks.

“I think the lads wanted to get it right. Not taking anything from Nemo, they were excellent on the opening night and deserved winners.

“Turning it around against your neighbour is a fair achievement and I am delighted with their performance.

ADVERSITY

“Cill na Martra in previous times I am told they haven’t responded well to adversity. They are learning now and they are doing it on the training field.

“I think that is where it has really stood to them today. I know bloody well it was because we worked really hard on the training field putting it up to ourselves and against each other.

“They under pressure, we got some wonderful scores and I was delighted with that.

“We were eight points up at half time and look what Iveleary did in the second half. They really threw down the gauntlet. To see our lads responding I was more than delighted."

When asked what interested him the most about taking on the Cill na Martra managerial gig, Evans explained it was his type of club.

I started with a country team in Knocknagoshel 35 years ago. I like the country aspect because there is one thing about a country team, they are honest.

“They are passionate about it and about their football. They brought me down and they showed me the gym that the players built. The players built the gym and it was such a lovely country place and I said I would like to end my days here that is for certain.”

This result in the process ended a long unbeaten for Iveleary in championship action going back to 2019.

Iveleary still have everything to play for and it will all come down to their clash in a few weeks with the second string of Nemo Rangers.

In the final round of group stage games on September 4, Cill na Martra will play St Vincent’s in a clash currently fixed to be played in Coachford.

Before a ball was thrown in, they were seen by many as one of the leading contenders for championship glory in the Cork PIFC.