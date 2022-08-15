Colin Healy: Cork City must bounce back at home to Waterford

CORK City have the chance to immediately bounce back from their disappointing loss to Treaty United 72 hours ago and take another step towards securing automatic promotion to the Premier Division in the process when they welcome Waterford to Turner’s Cross tonight.

City lost for only the second time this season on Friday night - their 22-game unbeaten run in the league also came to an end - when their rivals from Limerick claimed a 2-0 victory that was thoroughly deserved.

Fortunately for their Rebel Army though, Galway United’s loss at the same time - at the hands of Waterford - means they still remain three points clear at top of the table with a game in hand.

That crucial game in hand is tonight as the Blues come to the Cross for yet another Munster Derby.

And Colin Healy knows his side need to produce a much better performance if they are to move six points clear in the title race with just seven fixtures remaining.

“It was, it was hugely disappointing. I didn’t think we were at it tonight to be perfectly honest, I thought we were a yard off the pace of it,” Healy said about their defeat on Friday.

“Credit to Treaty, they defended very, very well, they got a very good goal - the first one - the second one was poor defending by us and we gifted them a penalty.

“But overall it just wasn’t one of our performances. We were a bit flat, we were slow onto seconds and we didn’t control the game as I thought we should have.

In the final third we just didn’t look like we were going to score. We had a great chance after about a minute, it would’ve been a different game then but you have got to take those chances.

“No matter what level you play you have got to look after the ball especially here if you give away the ball you get punished.

“We did that and Ben O’Riordan gets it out of his feet and hits it from 25 yards - it’s a hell of a strike - but I thought we were sloppy in possession, the balls into the box weren’t as good as normal but it was just one of those games.

FLYING

“It’s a good thing to have a game coming up quickly. Waterford are flying at the moment, they’re a good side.

“But we will get ready for the game Monday and hopefully, we will go on and put in a better performance than we did tonight.

“Waterford have two days to prepare for it as well so it will be a tough game. We will give them the respect but we need to be better than we were tonight to go and get something against these boys because they are a good side.

“They will probably be saying the same about us so it has the making of a good game. Hopefully, we can go on, put in a good performance, and get the three points.”

Ally Gilchrist is likely to miss out again through injury but Cian Bargary could return which would be a boost for Healy and City.