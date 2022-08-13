Bishopstown minor footballers knock Ballincollig out on scoring difference

Bishopstown 2-10 Ballincollig 0-7

LEAGUE winners stunned Ballincollig at Bishopstown on Friday night to finish top of Section 1 in their Premier 1 Minor Football group and reach the semi-finals.

Ballincollig, who topped the group on four points before the final series of games, are out of the championship on points difference, with Bishopstown and Nemo Rangers going through at their expense.

An outstanding showing from the Town defence never let Ballincollig get their attack in motion, while Bishopstown took their goal chances that proved crucial in the finish.

Tight marking by the Town defence where Harry Wrixted, Denis Murphy, Max Sheridan, and Harrison Grant were excellent and behind them goalkeeper Sean Cronin came to the rescue with some excellent saves.

Two points from Gary Holland, gave the home side a two-point lead inside the opening 10 minutes.

Ballincollig opened their account on 11 minutes with a point from Theo Morgan following good play by George Howard. Morgan and David O’Leary.

However, Bishopstown showed they were up for the challenge when they responded with a point from Colum Daly and a well-taken goal by Sean McBride after he won the ball following a free and blasted the net to open up a five-point margin.

Ciaran Buckley scored Ballincollig’s only other score of the half and two points towards the closing stages of the first half by Holland had the Town leading 1-5 to 0-2 at halftime.

Ballincollig came out after the break and laid siege to the Town goal but an excellent effort by Rory O’Flynn was smartly blocked by net-minder Cronin.

Brian O’Sullivan reduced the margin to five with a point but were caught with a sucker punch from the restart when Holland netted following a free by Darragh O’Donovan.

A speculative goal-bound effort by O’Leary was well cleared by Cronin.

Over the next 10 minutes, the sides traded points with Daire Cuthbert, Holland, and Sam Sheridan scoring for Bishopstown and Sean O’Neill replying for the visitors.

Ballincollig went in search of goals in the closing stages to reduce their points difference but the solid Town defence stood firm.

Ballincollig's Pete Kelly turns from Bishopstown's Harry Wrixted. Picture: Gavin Browne

When the final whistle was blown, the news that Nemo had won their tie meant that Collig were out of the championship.

Scorers: Bishopstown: G Holland 1-5 (0-3f), S McBride 1-0), C Daly, D Cuthbert, S Sheridan, B Cahill, D O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: S O’Neill 0-3 (0-2f), B O’Sullivan 0-2 (0-1f), T Morgan, C Buckley 0-1 each.

Bishopstown: S Cronin; D Murphy, M Sheridan, H Grant; O Foley, D O’Donovan, H Wrixted; S Sheridan, K Murphy; D Cuthbert, P Casey, M Scally; S McBride, G Holland, C Daly.

Subs: C McGrath for C Daly, B Cahill for Casey (both 42), C Vaughan for Cuthbert (59), and C Murray for Scally (60+).

BALLINCOLLIG: C Murphy; C Power, P Omoshule, L Harris; R O’Flynn, B Dore, D O’Leary; C Dalton, T Morgan; G Howard, P Kelly, B O’Connell; A Dodd, B O’Sullivan, S O’Neill.

Subs: J Hussey for Dodd (39), E Carew for Morgan (45).

Referee: Brendan Barry-Murphy (Aghabullogue).