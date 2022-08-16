Dohenys' deadly inside forward line deserved all the plaudits

DOHENYS' Bon Secours Cork SAFC Group B victory over west Cork rivals Bandon has the Dunmanway club on the cusp of qualification for the knockout stages.

Their 0-20 to 1-10 victory was hard earned but Dohenys deserved it on the back of an excellent display from their vibrant forward line.

Accruing 20 points in any championship game is noteworthy. Dohenys’ full-forward line of Gavin Farr, Mark Buckley and Keith White accounted for 12 of their side’s total.

Replacements Rhys Coakley, Colm O’Shea, Adam O’Donovan, Declan Collins and Aidan O’Donovan also contributed to a victory that pleased manager Declan O’Dwyer albeit with the caveat that there is still room for improvement.

“We are 100 percent delighted with the victory,” said the Dohenys manager.

“Coming away with a draw from our opening game against Ballingeary, and in a group of four, felt like a loss. It meant we had to win our last two games.

“Delighted with the victory and a 45-minute performance of very, very good football. Look, there are always things to improve upon but all in all, I am very happy.”

Leading 0-11 to 1-2, Dohenys had to withstand a ferocious Bandon fightback in the third quarter. Seeing out a difficult spell, the Dunmanway club overcame the loss of Mark Buckley to injury and deservedly won out.

“In any championship game, teams are going to have a spell and Bandon had it,” O’Dwyer admitted.

We struggled for a bit. I thought our subs really settled us down. We kicked on very well near the end with two or three of our subs getting points as well.

“Mark has three weeks to get himself right and hopefully, he will be ok. It was outstanding scoring from our full-forward line. It would be in any game.”

Bandon's Conor Calnan putting Dohenys' Barry Collins under pressure. Picture: Denis Boyle

Next up for Dohenys is a final Group B meeting with Kiskeam where a positive outcome will see the west Cork club qualify for the knockout stages.

CRUCIAL

As for a defeated and disappointed Bandon, they must pick themselves up and prepare for a crucial showdown with Beal Áthan Ghaorthaidh.

Back-to-back defeats means relegation is a possibility for the dual club.

“We were very slow starting and it is something we had spoken about because it was the same against Kiskeam in the first game,” Bandon manager Colm Ahern said.

“We let that Kiskeam game behind us after winning the second half. We came very strong and won the third quarter tonight against Dohenys.

“There was a chance to peg it back to two points but, unfortunately, we missed a vital free. Dohenys went down the other end and scored. We just couldn’t regroup after that.

"If we are being very honest, Dohenys were much the better side.”

A difficult prospect awaits the Lilywhites in their final Group B outing but all is not lost.

“There is hope going into that Beal Áthan Ghaorthaidh match because if you don’t have hope, you have nothing," Ahern added.

“We did have a very good third quarter (tonight) but, besides that, Dohenys were much the better side for three-quarters of that game.”