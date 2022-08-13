Graham Cummins: Jurgen Klopp’s moan didn't do Liverpool any favours

WHINING is certainly not one of Jurgen Klopp’s best looks.

Managers have a reputation for moaning when things don’t go their way but the Liverpool manager in particular always seems to complain about something when his side is unsuccessful. There is no doubt that Klopp is one of the best managers in the world but the way in which he conducts himself when things don’t go his way does let the German down.

We have seen his attitude to journalists in the past with some snappy comments to the media over certain questions they ask.

His latest complaint was the “dry” pitch at Craven Cottage after his side's disappointing draw against Fulham. It’s generally down to the manager what condition the pitch will be in for a match as long as they abide within the laws of the game.

The manager will tell his ground staff the length of grass he would prefer and how many times he wants the pitch to be water before the game and whether or not to get the sprinklers out for half-time. Klopp would have anticipated that Marco Silva would have tried to do everything in his power to level the playing field between Liverpool and Fulham.

NAIVE

It would have been naive for Klopp to think that the playing surface at Craven Cottage would have been prepared for slick quick passing which suits better players. Had the pitch been wet; Liverpool would have been able to move the ball quicker making it harder for the Fulham players to press.

By the ball moving slower from one Liverpool player to another, it allowed more time for the newly promoted club’s players to get closer to Liverpool players.

Klopp's moan was an excuse for his side’s under-par performance but has highlighted to every other manager in the league what to do when the FA Cup champions come to town.

Clubs like Brentford, Aston Villa and Everton are going to take notice of Klopp’s latest outbreak and make sure that the Reds play on a similar surface when they host Liverpool.

The Liverpool players should have been used to a dry surface. Surely Klopp would have instructed his ground staff not to water the training ground pitch at Melwood in the week leading into the game. If he didn’t then it’s poor management.

SURFACE

It’s the same as when we think about Cork City’s fixture away to Derry City in the FAI Cup in two weeks. Although the team doesn't train on astroturf every day, I expect Colin Healy will have the players train on some artificial pitch this week before the game to get the players used to the surface.

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday. The grass will be cut very low and the playing surface will be watered at every opportunity. Palace mightn’t be in favour of such a playing surface.

Would it be foolish for Patrick Veiria to come out after the game and say ‘the surface was too wet’ as a legitimate reason for his team not winning the match?

Of course, it would because I would imagine, he would accept the team just wasn’t good enough on the day, as Liverpool weren’t against Fulham.

The fixture between Chelsea and Tottenham is the obvious eye-catching game this weekend but the most important match is the meeting between Brentford and Manchester United.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo dejected after the loss at Old Trafford. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

I was gullible enough to believe the United players with their comments that everything at the club was going in the right direction before their clash with Brighton and tipped them for a top-four finish. That having a permanent manager instead of an interim one would make the difference to these underperforming players.

Unfortunately for them, the proof was in the pudding with the display against Brighton. It doesn’t matter who is in charge, there is a massive turnover of players needed at United if they are to be challenging for the title.

That doesn’t mean that the top-four is out of sight, just that they are incapable of competing with Manchester City or Liverpool with their current squad.

There is no need for United fans to panic just yet but that might change if they suffer defeat against Brentford, especially with Liverpool visiting Old Trafford the following week. They cannot afford to be winless after three games, considering they would have targeted at least six points from those fixtures if they want to build confidence in the squad to finish in the top-four.