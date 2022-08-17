Tipp native Micheal Marshall gave incredible service to Cork basketball

RENOWNED basketball coach Micheal Marshall retired from coaching two years ago after nearly 50 years teaching young boys and girls from all over the country the fundamentals of the game.

Coach Marshall gave excellent service to Blarney, St Angela’s and Carrigaline basketball clubs and schools over that period and also coached at international level for many years.

The Tipperary native started his basketball journey in 1964 when he joined the Army School of Music in the Cathal Brugha Barracks in Rathmines in Dublin.

However, before he joined the army Micheal played hurling and football with his 10 siblings with Kilsheelan/Kilcash, South Tipp but admits that his sister Josephine was the star of the family when it came to GAA.

"The first time I got involved in basketball was when I joined the Army as a music student in 1964. My first coach was Sean Tracey who went on to be an excellent National League referee years later.

"My next coach was Jim Scully and he became one of the most influential people that gave me the passion and drive for coaching basketball.

"I played in the Army with the late Billy Coffey, the late Paddy Flood and the Clinch brothers who all came to Cork and gave tremendous service to basketball."

He arrived to Cork in 1969 and three years later he married his wife Carmel and had three children Lenard, Aiden, Mike and have four beautiful grandchildren Ben, Rosin, Oiva and Suvi.

He also started his coaching career that year when he took up a position as coach with Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal in Blarney and he helped form the very successful Blarney Basketball Club.

I came to Cork in the late '60s and got married in 1972 the same year I started coaching basketball.

"My wife Carmel, who became one of the first basketball widows, always reminds me that basketball was the only way that I can remember our wedding anniversary,” he explains with a great smile on his face.

“I started coaching with Blarney school, Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal, and with the help of great people formed the Blarney basketball club who were very successful at national level many years later. I had the privilege to coach some wonderful players in Blarney, however, the Forde sisters the late Miriam, the late Annette and Caroline, and the Murphy sisters Bernie, Ann and Teresa, will always come flooding back when I remember those great days.

"After 10 great years in Blarney, I moved on to coach St Angela’s School in Cork City. I went into the school with the same ethos, that only playing school basketball wouldn’t develop the girls so with the help of Richard Garvan we soon started a club within the school.

"I have some wonderful memories with St Angela’s, the first one is when we filled the Neptune Stadium with two and a half thousand people to watch us playing a team from Tralee in the Green Giants All-Ireland National Schools Cup. We had standout performances from Irish internationals Teresa Walsh and Kate Gibney that day.

The other great memory is when we hosted the Irish Schools U15 International game against Scotland again in a packed house at the Neptune."

In 1995 Micheal went to coach Carrigaline Community School and again help form a club for boys and girls in the area, but little did he know at the time he would spend the next 25 years with the school and club.

Basketball coach Micheal Marshall receiving the Tom Collins School Award from Paul Kelleher, Post Primary Schools Committee, along with Gerry Kelly and Jackie Dunne in 2015.

In that time he became known all over the country as one of the best fundamental coaches in the business. He was also very popular coaching at basketball camps all over Ireland and coached at the Basketball Ireland Camp in Dungarvan for 14 years.

However, he still attends the Shooting Stars Camp with Francis and Grace O’Sullivan in Ballincollig which is a camp close to his heart.

One of Micheal’s famous quotes was: Let nobody tell you, that you can’t be great!

"After 10 years with St Angela’s I was asked would I coach with the Carrigaline Community School by John Gargan.

"A year later we started a club for boys and girls as there was such a demand for young children to play basketball. The funny thing I remember was, that we had only one set of gear between our eight teams.

Coach Micheal Marshall with a Carrigaline Community School basketball team, along with John Gargan.

"I have made some wonderful friendships in my time in Carrigaline. Peter Kiernan was our first chairman and was a great support to me for many years. Jackie O’Donovan and Carmel Sexton also are wonderful people, and Helen O’Leary who coached with me from the very first day with the club.”

He will now enjoy his retirement attending and watching Munster rugby games and going to support the Tipperary hurlers.