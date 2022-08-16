CWSSL: Wilton battle back to reach Steve Quinn Cup final

Springfield Ramblers 2 Wilton 3

WILTON came from two goals down to claim their place in the Steve Quinn Cup final thanks to three goals in the space of a 10-minute spell at the Stephen Ireland Astro in Cobh.

However, Wilton could have easily been four goals up in the first half but for the excellent goalkeeping efforts of Springfield keeper Amy O’Reilly, who made a string of saves and certainly kept her team well in contention.

Wilton applied the pressure from the very start and created several chances on goal only for Robyn Murphy, Caitlin O’Sullivan, Ava Ronan and Amy Gettings to be denied by the excellent O’Reilly.

Springfield’s only shot on goal came in the 24th minute when Aoife O’Brien’s 25-yard effort went wide of the post.

Wilton continued to press forward, O’Reilly blocking Gettings' effort and moments later held onto Murphy’s header as it was only a matter of time before the visitors would break through.

However, despite Wilton’s dominance in the first half, it was Springfield who took the lead with only their second effort on goal when O’Brien’s 20-yard free kick in front of goal sailed over the Wilton wall and into the back of the net to give the home side a surprise lead.

Wilton looked for the equaliser and almost scored in the 43rd minute only for O’Reilly to knock O’Sullivan’s effort onto the crossbar as the Springfield defence scrambled the ball away as the home side held onto a slender 1-0 lead at the break.

Despite having three-quarters of the play and chances, Wilton found themselves in arrears going into the second half.

Springfield Ramblers were beaten by Wilton last week. Picture: Howard Crowdy

It got worse for them when Springfield doubled their lead in the 50th minute when Lauren Breen’s effort was blocked by the Wilton keeper Ailbhe Maloney only to knock the rebound into the net as the home side were looking more than comfortable.

The deficit was halved in the 55th minute when Wilton’s Amy Gettings' corner was knocked into her own net by the Springfield keeper, and within the space of three minutes, Wilton had taken the lead with both goals coming from corners.

Wilton’s second goal was smashed into the roof of the Springfield net from close range from Laura Lynch and moments later O’Sullivan flicked a header into the net from yet another corner kick to give the visitors the lead for the first time.

Wilton continued to press forward, winning no less than 8 corners in the second half, as Springfield attempted to come forward looking for the equaliser with chances falling to O’Brien and Jessica Geasley.

SPRINGFIELD: Amy O’Reilly, Robyn O’Sullivan, Caitlin Mulcahy, Mary McDonnell, Louise Burke, Tiff Taylor, Aoife O’Brien, Ursula Lynch, Ava Field, Mel Fortier, Amy Burns, Kerri Hancock, Maggie Sillett, Jessica Geasley, Jasmine Lagain, Lauren Breen, Jemma Savage.

WILTON: Ailbha Maloney, Kathleen O’Brien, Allie Ashley, Laura Lynch, Zoe Murphy, Emma O’Connor, Robyn Murphy, Barbara O’Connell, Caitlin O’Sullivan, Ava Ronan, Amy Gettings.

Referee: Darren O’Sullivan.