Premier SFC previews: Nemo head west to face Castlehaven in main event

EVEN though it doesn’t fall into the do-or-die category the meeting of Nemo Rangers and Castlehaven in Clonakilty tomorrow evening at 7pm still carries huge appeal in the Bon Secours county PSFC.

Both won their opening Group C games against Newcestown and Clon respectively in a section widely regarded as the most challenging.

And while both sides still have to play one more game to determine the final standings, victory here would put one foot in the knock-out phase.

Nemo’s 2-10 to 1-5 victory over Newcestown was played in wretched weather of driving wind and rain, the complete opposite to what’s anticipated tomorrow.

Accordingly, it has the makings of a thrilling hour’s football with wide-spread talent across both sides, including the Cork contingent of Micheal Aodh Martin, Kevin O’Donovan, Mark Cronin, Kieran Histon, and Briain Murphy for Nemo and Brian Hurley and Rory Maguire for the Haven.

And there’s much more, like Nemo skipper Luke Connolly, Alan O’Donovan, Paul Kerrigan and Stephen Cronin with the Cahalanes, Damien, Conor, and Jack, along with Mark Collins and Michael Hurley for the west Cork club, who defeated Clon by 0-10 to 1-5.

Clon, beaten finalists last season, face Newcestown in a must-win game in Bandon on Sunday at 2pm.

They’ll look to Mark White, Maurice Shanley, Tom Clancy, Sean White, Joe Grimes, and Conor Daly to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Newcestown’s much improved second-half display against Nemo offers plenty of encouragement especially if captain Sean O’Donovan carries on from where he left off in that encounter.

Keeper Chris White, defenders James Kelleher, Colm Dineen, and Luke Meade along with attackers David Buckley and Niall Kelly are other important figures.

Champions St Finbarr’s will expect to follow up their

Éire Óg's Colm O'Callaghan is tackled by St Finbarr's Colm Scully and Ian Maguire last season. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

opening round win over Éire Óg with a victory over Carrigaline in Group A at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday at 2pm.

Even without Steven Sherlock, the holders were comfortable 1-12 to 0-9 winners against Eire Og with captain Ian Maguire supplying the goal and Brian Hayes, Ethan Twomey, and Cillian Myers adding the bulk of the points.

Carrigaline, who survived the relegation play-off last season, lost to Carbery Rangers by 2-10 to 1-9, a late Ian Sheerin goal supplementing points from Eanna Desmond, Callum Barrett, Kevin O’Reilly, Darragh King and Brian Coakley.

The Éire Óg-Rangers tie in Bandon on Sunday at 4pm is critical for the pair’s chances of advancing and it looks like being a tight affair.

The west Cork side spoiled promising attacks with some dreadful shooting against Carrigaline, when young Jack Kevane impressed at centre-back.

There’s plenty of experience and know-how in Alan Jennings, the O’Rourkes, John, Thomas, and Peadar and the Hodnetts, Brian and John.

Éire Óg struggled at times in front of goal, too, and nine points won’t be enough with captain Daniel Goulding badly needing a supporting cast.

Still, Cork’s Colm O’Callaghan and John Cooper as well as Mark Griffin, Ronan O’Toole and Dylan Foley reflect the potential in their side.

Group B appears the most wide-open with Valley Rovers and Mallow in the driving seats after opening round wins over Douglas and Ballincollig respectively.

It’s Coachford tomorrow at 7pm for Valleys-Mallow with the Innishannon side looking for a greater return than the 0-10 registered against Douglas.

They had seven scorers, led by Darragh O’Shea, Eoin Delaney, and Ciaran McCarthy on 0-2 apiece and while Fiachra Lynch managed just one he’s still a major influence.

Mallow, the SAFC champions, defeated Ballincollig 0-10 to 0-5 with an impressive scoring spread including John Browne, Jack Dillon, and Sean McDonnell. Mattie Taylor and Shane Merritt add Cork experience.

The losers of Ballincollig-Douglas at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday at 4 will bow out.

Both struggled for scores though Sean Powter’s expected return should boost the city club while Ballincollig’s team carried just eight survivors from last season.

GROUP A

SUNDAY: St Finbarr’s v Carrigaline, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm; Éire Óg v Carbery Rangers, Bandon, 4pm.

Results: St Finbarr’s 1-12 Eire Og 0-9; Carbery Rangers 2-10 Carrigaline 1-9.

GROUP B

TOMORROW: Mallow v Valley Rovers, Coachford, 7pm.

SUNDAY: Douglas v Ballincollig, Páirc Uí Rinn, 4pm.

Results: Valley Rovers 0-10 Douglas 1-6; Mallow 0-10 Ballincollig 0-6.

GROUP C

TOMORROW: Nemo Rangers v Castlehaven, Clonakilty, 7pm.

SUNDAY: Clonakilty v Newcestown, Bandon, 2pm.

Results: Nemo Rangers 2-10 Newcestown 1-5; Castlehaven 0-10 Clonakilty 1-5.