Cork camogie: Linda Mellerick previews the huge senior games on the horizon

THE senior club camogie championship threw in straight after Cork’s two All-Ireland finals last Sunday.

Imokilly and Carrigdhoun played on Tuesday night, a late fixture change bringing that game forward by five days. Imokilly came out on top, 0-18 to 1-10.

It was a good start for the divisional side after disappointingly withdrawing from the championship in round three last year. Unable to field, with ladies’ football strong in East Cork in addition to their own club camogie commitments, Imokilly just couldn’t pull together a squad and Cloughduv were awarded a walkover which didn’t do them any favours either.

The champions Seandún go out to defend their title this weekend. Their opener against Carbery is hard to call. A number of the winning Seandún and current Cork intermediate players are taking a few days abroad following Cork’s defeat last Sunday.

There are plenty of strong city players who can fill the gap and it could open an opportunity for them. Carbery fell to St Catherine’s last year in round four. It’ll be Sunday before we see their strength for the coming season.

On Tuesday, Newcestown take on Ballygarvan in Belgooly. The former will take great comfort from the fact that their defeat by two points in round three was by champions Seandún.

Newcestown always bring spirit and commitment to the table and they will need both against an equally competitive Ballygarvan side that took their round four game to favourites Sarsfields, leading by two at half-time but losing 1-17 to 0-12.

This should be a close one.

Promoted Fr O’Neill’s take on Cloughduv who were unlucky to lose to Courcey Rovers 12 months ago. O’Neill’s will feel that they have a good chance here, but Cloughduv are an experienced championship side.

Inniscarra have reached the last six finals in a row. Winning three in a row they’ve lost the last three, but they’ll keep coming.

It was to Seandún last year that Inniscarra lost by four, 2-11 to 0-13. The numbers in the Inniscarra club and a strong underage section leads you to believe they’ll introduce a couple of new players to their panel for the coming season.

Inniscarra lost their opening round in 2021 and can take a while to get going in the championship. Courceys had such a disappointing season after their 2020 senior county success.

A strong opening win over what was on the day a very disappointing Ballincollig performance was followed up with a one-point win over Cloughduv, but Courceys weren’t showing any signs of the form that saw them take their first title in the club’s history.

Sarsfields put them out at the quarter-final stage. At that point, they had lost star forward Linda Collins to Dubai. They still have a team full of talent and this game could well be the game of the week.

Tara Elliott, Sarsfields, tries to stop a pass by Ellen Maguire, Courcey Rovers, in the SE Systems Cork Senior Camogie Championship. Picture: Larry Cummins

Enniskeane take on St Finbarr’s, a club many are tipping for this year’s title. But they were tipped last year too and lost to Inniscarra in the semi-final by four points.

The Barrs were trailing by eight points at one stage. They pulled it back to four and had they not consistently gone for goals in the last 10 minutes there’s every chance they could have salvaged something from the game. Aileen Sheehan was a thorn in their side, scoring 1-4.

With a number of inter-county players in their panel, St Finbarr’s will be favourites particularly if Orla Cronin is still out with injury.

Glen Rovers will be favourites against Douglas who lost their opening round to Enniskeane 0-23 to 1-10, bounced back with a heavy defeat of Ballincollig before losing to Killeagh.

The Glen also failed to make it to the quarter-final stage, with a nine-point defeat to St Finbarrs.

Unless Ballincollig have put in a lot of work since last year, Éire Óg will give them a right run around.

SUNDAY

Seandún v Carbery, Castle Road, 3pm.

TUESDAY

Newcestown v Ballygarvan, Belgooly, 7.30pm; Fr O’Neill’s v Cloughduv, Castle Road, 7.30pm.

WEDNESDAY

Inniscarra v Courcey Rovers, Coachford, 7pm; Enniskeane v St Finbarr’s, Castle Road, 7.30pm.

THURSDAY

Glen Rovers v Douglas, Castle Road, 7.30pm; Éire Óg v Ballincollig, Grenagh, 7.30pm.