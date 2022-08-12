SAFC previews: St Michael's can march on against Fermoy

ST MICHAEL’S can take an important step towards another qualification in the knockout phase of the Bon Secours county SAFC against Fermoy in Watergrasshill tomorrow at 7pm.

Their 2-12 to 2-9 win over Knocknagree, when Adam Hennessy bagged 2-2, puts them in pole position to capture one of the two places on offer in Group C.

Fermoy, who missed out last season, also made an encouraging start with a 0-16 to 2-6 victory over Bishopstown, featuring nine scorers, including 0-3 apiece for keeper Liam Coleman and Shane Aherne.

It makes the Knocknagree-Town encounter in Mallow on Sunday (2pm) all the more critical for their prospects of progressing.

The Duhallow club won by seven points last season and with Cork’s Eoghan McSweeney and Fintan O’Connor up top, Knocknagree look set for a repeat.

Bishopstown, who survived the relegation play-off against Bantry Blues last year, had goals from Conor Dunne and David O’Sullivan against Fermoy.

Ilen Rovers, who lost their PSFC rating in 2021, also went down in their first game, a one-point loss to Clyda Rovers in Group A, where O’Donovan Rossa’s big win over promoted Newmarket set out their stall.

And a west Cork derby in Castlehaven tomorrow at 2pm just cranks up the pressure on Ilen for whom Dan MacEoin represents their main scoring threat.

O'Donovan Rossa's David Shannon celebrates his goal against Newmarket recently. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Skibbereen were outstanding in their 3-16 to 1-10 victory over Newmarket, when David Shannon, Donal Óg Hodnett and Elliott Connolly claimed the goals with veteran Kevin Davis top-scoring on 0-8.

Clyda dogged it out against Ilen, when Cork underage star Conor Corbett made a welcome return from a cruciate injury and scored the goal with his first touch for good measure. This evening, they head to Kanturk to play a Newmarket side keen to show they’re better than what was on display against Skibb.

Eoin Walsh and Dan O’Callaghan are other threats in attack for Clyda while Paudie Kissane brings a wealth of experience and organisation.

Conor O’Keeffe’s placed-ball accuracy will be important for Newmarket.

In Group B, Dohenys and Bandon collide in Ballinacarriga this evening, just like they did last season when the Dunmanway club had six points to spare.

Dohenys began with a 0-13 to 1-10 draw with Gaeltacht champions, Ballingeary, while Bandon lost to Kiskeam by a goal, scored by Tomas Dennehy.

Mark Buckley scored Dohenys’ goal while Fionn Herlihy kicked 0-3 as did Gavin Farr from frees.

Cork’s Sean Meehan, Thomas Casey, and Sean O’Sullivan are other Kiskeam notables while Barry Collins is Bandon’s main scoring threat.

GROUP A

TONIGHT: Clyda Rovers v Newmarket, Kanturk, 7.30.

SUNDAY: Ilen Rovers v O’Donovan Rossa, Castlehaven, 2pm.

Results: Newmarket 1-10 O’Donovan Rossa 3-16; Ilen Rovers 1-12 Clyda Rovers 1-13.

GROUP B

TONIGHT: Dohenys v Bandon, Ballinacarriga, 7.30pm.

TOMORROW: Ballingeary v Kiskeam, Macroom, 2pm.

Results: Bandon 0-10 Kiskeam 1-10; Ballingeary 0-13 Dohenys 1-10.

GROUP C

TOMORROW: St Michael’s v Fermoy, Watergrasshill, 7pm.

SUNDAY: Knocknagree v Bishopstown, Mallow, 2pm.

Results: St Michael’s 2-12 Knocknagree 2-9; Bishopstown 2-6 Fermoy 0-16.