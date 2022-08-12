PIFC previews: Second string Nemo still offer tough test for St Vincent’s

THE draw for the Bon Secours PIFC didn’t fall kindly for St Vincent’s, who find themselves in that grade’s Group of Death.

Apart from the strong Muskerry duo of Cill na Martra and Iveleary, the northside club also tangle with a powerful second string from Nemo Rangers.

They collide in Whitechurch on Sunday at 2pm in a crunch tie after both sides experienced contrasting fortunes in round 1.

Vincent’s felt the full force of the whirlwind that is Iveleary, last season’s runaway IAFC winners, who triumphed by 4-10 to 0-8, when the city side finished with 14 men after the dismissal of Cork’s Blake Murphy.

It’s another tall order against familiar opponents from Trabeg, Nemo winning last season by 1-8 to 0-6.

They’re probably even stronger this time round based on their thrilling 2-10 to 1-12 victory over Cill Na Martra, when Conor O’Donovan and Eric Dilloughery goaled.

It’s a finely balanced outfit featuring the Dalton brothers, Ronan and Ciaran, and the highly promising Ross Corkery in a Nemo team that could clinch a knock-out place if successful.

An Iveleary win over their neighbours in Macroom this evening would settle matters ahead of the concluding fixtures.

Cill na Martra must win, otherwise it will be another unfulfilled championship season and they will need all their experience and guile to see of opponents who are on top form.

Na Piarsaigh also renew rivalry with familiar opponents Aghada in Carrigtwohill on Sunday at 4pm.

The east Cork club triumphed in the last two seasons’ meetings and they will be chomping at the bit to reverse the 2-11 to 1-9 loss to Bantry Blues.

Na Piarsaigh also went down on opening day, 0-10 to 0-4, when Alan Hogan, Keith Buckley and Cian O’Mahony pointed.

Aghada were well represented in the Imokilly combination which did well in the PSFC, including keeper Kieran O’Shea, Kyle O’Shea, Tim Hartnett, Charlie Terry and Danny Creedon and Shane Bennett up front with the evergreen Pearse O’Neill also crucial to their chances.

The Bantry-Castletownbere collision in Adrigole tomorrow at 2pm is a classic west Cork derby with everything up for grabs.

Group C contains last year’s runners-up, Kanturk, who began ominously by routing Naomh Aban and now meet Duhallow rivals Rockchapel in Newmarket on Sunday at 2pm.

The Rock edged Macroom by a point, adding to the appeal of the Muskerry derby in Cill na Martra tomorrow evening at 7pm.

GROUP A

FRIDAY: Cill na Martra v Iveleary, Macroom, 7.30.

SUNDAY: Nemo Rangers v St Vincent’s, Whitechurch, 2pm.

Results: Cill na Martra 1-12 Nemo Rangers 2-10; Iveleary 4-10 St Vincent’s 0-8.

GROUP B

SATURDAY: Bantry Blues v Castletownbere, Adrigole, 2pm.

SUNDAY: Aghada v Na Piarsaigh, Carrigtwohill, 4pm.

Results: Bantry Blues 2-11 Aghada 1-9; Na Piarsaigh 0-4 Castletownbere 0-10.

GROUP C

SATURDAY: Kanturk v Rockchapel, Newmarket, 2pm; Naomh Aban v Macroom, Cill na Martra, 7pm.

Results: Kanturk 4-13 Naomh Aban 0-9; Macroom 1-11 Rockchapel 1-12.