Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 07:54

Minor football preview: Rebel Óg semi-final places up for grabs

Rory Noonan previews all the action ahead of the last group games in the U17 competition
Conor Yelland, Nemo Rangers, rises for the ball with Oghran Foley, Bishopstown, in the Rebel Óg P1 Minor Football clash at Trabeg. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Rory Noonan

IT’S still all to play for as the final round-robin of games take place in the Rebel Óg Minor Football Championship.

In the Premier 1 competition, the meeting of Bishopstown and Ballincollig will have a big say in who goes through to the semi-finals.

The Town are at home and they will want to take the points, which would put them level with Ballincollig on four.

Nemo are at home to Glanmire and if the Trabeg out comes out on top then they could join the other two on four points apiece and it will come down to scoring differences.

However, if the Village get the better of the Town then they will go through, with Nemo the favourites to join them in the last four.

In group two, a win for Douglas would see them top the group and continue their winning run. If they manage to win then it is most likely they will be joined by Valley Rovers in the knockout stages, who should be too strong for Mallow on their home patch.

But if Bantry Blues get the better of Douglas then it will come down to scoring difference, on the assumption that Valleys defeat Mallow.

In the Premier 2 competition, the only two sides guaranteed spots in the semi-finals are St Finbarr’s and Carrigaline, who cannot be overtaken, but they will want to ensure a win to take top place in their respective groups.

They are currently on four points as they take on Kilshannig in their final game at Togher on Sunday. The visitors will know that a win will be enough to see them join the Barrs in the semi-finals. They are currently on one point and a win would put them on three.

Before that game, Na Piarsaigh take on Bandon, and a win for the city side would see them safely through. They are on two points so if they beat the west Cork club then Kilshannig can’t catch them. If Bandon win they will move on to three points and Kilshannig can catch them and it would come down to scoring differences.

So while the Barrs are sitting pretty at the top of the group, the other three sides in the group have plenty to play for; the picture will be a lot clearer after tonight’s game.

In the other group, Carrigaline are on six points as they face Beara on Sunday. A win for Carrigaline would see them go through the group stages undefeated, with their opponents and Fermoy both still in with a chance of joining them in the semi-finals.

TONIGHT

7pm unless otherwise stated

Premier 1 MFC: Nemo Rangers v Glanmire; Valley Rovers v Mallow; Bishopstown v Ballincollig, 7.30pm; Douglas v Bantry Blues, 7.30pm.

Premier 2 MFC: Na Piarsaigh v Bandon; Fermoy v Aghada.

Mid-South Region Division 1 MFC Cup semi-finals: Ballinora v Aghabullogue; Eire Og v Inniscarra.

Mid-South Region Division 1 MFC shield semi-finals: Grenagh v Donoughmore; Kinsale v Diarmuid O Murchu.

Mid-South Region Division 2 MFC Cup semi-finals: Sliabh Rua v Kilbrittain; Whitechurch v Kilmurry.

Mid-South Region Division 1 MFC shield semi-finals: Courcey Rovers v Ballinhassig; Passage v Blarney.

Mid-South Region Division 3 MFC: Ballygarvan v St Vincent’s, 6.30pm; Brian Dillons v Castlelyons; Tracton v Lee Gaels, 7.15pm.

North Region Division 1 MFC: Charleville v Duarigle Gaels, Mitchelstown v Buttevant, both 7.30pm.

North Region Division 2 MFC: Croke Rovers v Killavullen, St Dominics v Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels, both 7.30pm.

West Region Division 1 MFC: Sam Maguires v O’Donovan Rossa, 6.30pm; Clonakilty v Caha Og, 7.30pm.

West Region Division 2 MFC: Ahan Gaels v Naomh Aban; Macroom v Ilen Rovers; Kilmichael v Newcestown; Owen Gaels v Carbery Rangers.

West Region Division 3 MFC: Ballingeary v Cill na Martra; Canovee v Aghinagh; Dunmanus v Castletownbere; Tadhg MacCarthaigh v Gabriel Rangers.

SUNDAY

Premier 2 MFC: St Finbarr’s v Kilshannig, 6pm; Carrigaline v Beara, 6.45pm.

