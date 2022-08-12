Three Munster derbies in a week for Cork City may be defining

IT’S three Munster derby games in a week for Cork City, with Colin Healy’s men hosting Treaty United first up.

City come into the game on the back of a superb victory over Athlone that keeps them top of the league, so confidence will be high.

Three points clear of Galway at the top with a game in hand — against Waterford on Monday — Healy knows that he’s in a great position.

He’s also aware that there’s still a long way to go and unless City can produce a top performance in every game, it’ll go right down to the wire.

“I am delighted we’re in the position we are in at this time, but there’s still a long way to go and our focus is game by game, starting with tonight,” said Healy.

“Our aim is to go out and try to win every game and, thankfully, the lads have put in some great performances and long may that continue.

Tonight won’t be an easy game. While we’ve beaten Treaty a few times already this season, that counts for nothing.

“Tommy is a great manager, whom I have great respect for. He has brought in new players since we’ve last played and they’ve tightened up at the back, so it can be a totally different game.”

Cork City's Cian Murphy tussles with Athlone Town's Aaron McBride during the SSE Airtricity First Division game at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

City were boosted by their 6-1 win over Athlone Town.

They have a great chance of making it 22 games unbeaten on the trot. Munster derbies can always throw up something different, so while I expect City to win, it’s important that they’re not complacent.

Treaty head to the Cross on the back of a 2-1 loss to Waterford, but they were really unlucky not to get at least a point.

Healy is confident they can get the win once the lads keep their composure and perform as they have been.

“The lads have been playing really well and the tempo at training is also great,” Healy said.

“I would hope and expect them to take that form into tonight’s game.

“The heat is expected to be high tonight and that could affect both teams, so it’s about controlling that and just playing to our strengths, really. It’s great to have a few home games — three in a row — and then to Cobh, so not too much travelling.

“While it may not make a huge difference, I’m sure it will help in some small way, but for now the focus is all on tonight. And the important thing is we get three points.

“Thankfully, we have a good, fit squad to choose from and I think that’s why our training sessions have been of such high quality, with so many places up for grabs. The lads train the way they play, which is great. Again, we will be hoping for another big crowd tonight at the Cross. We’ve been the best-supported club in the country and long may that continue.”