Paudie Palmer: With increased media exposure for women’s sports comes more criticism

I BETTER tell you that I was wrong in relation to the two Cork camogie teams’ chances in Croke Park.

In case, you have forgotten, I more or less predicted a Cork double.

I got close though. The intermediates lost by two and the senior came up short by just a single point. I know, on the big day, it’s is all about winners but surely being there and performing has to be some form of comfort.

If you are a regular visitor to this corner, you’ll know that RTÉ’s Sunday Game programme provides a large modicum of our TV Stadium visits.

On Sunday after the senior decider, where Cork recovered from a poor opening 20 minutes to put a massive performance before being denied at the end, a social engagement meant leaving TV land for a while. That went on a bit longer than planned, principally because I encountered a Ballinhassig neighbour who appeared to have taken a detour on the way home for a South East Junior Hurling Championship game against Courcey Rovers.

The Blues won so some lubrication was called for. Aside from it being a good weekend for his club, he was also keen to make yours truly, aware of his views on other hurling-related issues.

Iinnscarra must now be considered as serious contenders for the Premier Intermediate Championship he said; can’t disagree with that.

Inniscarra ace Sean O'Donoghue fires a pass against Bandon. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Are Ballymartle’s in danger of visiting the Senior A Hurling ‘Slán Leat Saloon?’ Two defeats in, they occupy bottom spot in their group, the other two basement teams are Killeagh and Cloyne.

For what it is worth, I think that Christy Ring’s first club may end up in the departure lounge.

I may come back to some more of his pronouncements but he played a role in my late arrival back to The Sunday Game. It wasn’t long before a few texts arrived expressing annoyance and disappointment in relation to the criticism of the Cork camogie team and management by Paudie Murray, who incidentally wore the bainisteoir bib for quite a while, including last year’s defeat to Galway.

We must realise we now live on Planet Punditry and, for better or for worse, criticism has high value.

Also with the increased media exposure for women’s sports, we can’t expect double standards. If men get a bit of flak, so too will female athletes.

Of course, nobody wishes to listen to criticism. I’m sure the new Man United manager Erik ten Hag wouldn’t have wanted his side’s poor performance against Brighton to be followed by Ralf Rangnick or good ole Ole Gunner Solskjaer laying into them! Maybe, I am being a little too simplistic but I think Paudie Murray should have given a wide berth to the programme.

Cork's James Murray hits over a point watched by minor manager, and former camogie boss, Paudie Murray at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In any encounter, even where a team wins, there are no end of experts to point out the shortcomings and these Rebels should expect no different. The issue was that Murray wore the same uniform in the so recent past.

After two weekends of hurling, this is moving weekend for a large cohort of the county’s football teams. In all, between this Friday and Sunday, there are 26 matches in the four County Board adult championships.

When this programme is completed, some of the teams will have almost guaranteed themselves entry to the knockout stages while others will be battling relegation.

Adam Kenneally, Fr O'Neills, and Riain O'Regan, Erin's Own, seem to be acting out a ballet scene during the East Cork Oil East Cork JAHC game at Cloyne. Picture: Denis O'Flynn

There are a few derbies.

Clonakilty, last year’s finalists and losers against Castlehaven the first day out, will visit Bandon on Sunday at 2pm for a meeting with Newcestown, the leading rural dual movement. In their opener, they were eight points behind Nemo but it’s last Sunday’s defeat by Fermoy in the SAHC that will trouble them most.

Leading coming down the home straight, they conceded two late goals. That said, I think that it will be a close battle.

In the Senior A in Castlehaven, also Sunday at 2pm, O’Donovan Rossa will play their country cousins Ilen Rovers. The Church Cross outfit, relegated last year and pipped by Clyda in round one, will face a real challenge against their Skibbereenfriends.

To Mid Cork and Friday evening in Macroom, neighbours Cill Na Martra and Uibh Laoire meet in the PIFC. The Inchigeela outfit will arrive in town ferrying an unbeaten 1,021-day unbeaten championship run.

You get the impression that the Gaeltacht side who surprisingly lost to Nemo in the opening round will bring the record to a halt.

In the same competition in Adrigole on Saturday at 4pm, the ‘Battle of Bantry Bay’ will feature Bantry Blues and Castletownbere. For Bantry’s Ruairi Deane, he will experience the scenario of facing some of his present and past pupils.

Now transport yourself to Newmarket on Saturday at 4pm again in the PIFC where the seven Walshes and others will represent the Kanturk townies against Rockchapel, or the Rockies as they are known up in that neck of the woods.

The Walshes probably won’t get the haul they managed against Naomh Abán!

We are lucky to live in a county possessed of such a rich tapestry of club activity in both codes. Long may it continue!

Contact: paudie.palmer@hotmail.com or on twitter: @paudiep.