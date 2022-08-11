Paudie Palmer: With increased media exposure for women’s sports comes more criticism

Iinnscarra must now be considered as serious contenders for the Premier Intermediate Championship he said; can’t disagree with that.
Of course, nobody wishes to listen to criticism. I’m sure the new Man United manager Erik ten Hag wouldn’t have wanted his side’s poor performance against Brighton to be followed by Ralf Rangnick or good ole Ole Gunner Solskjaer laying into them! Maybe, I am being a little too simplistic but I think Paudie Murray should have given a wide berth to the programme.
When this programme is completed, some of the teams will have almost guaranteed themselves entry to the knockout stages while others will be battling relegation.