Erin's Own are one of Cork's form hurling teams but still have room to improve

ALL in all, it was a good day’s work for Erin’s Own in Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday as they made it two wins out of two by defeating Na Piarsaigh in Group B of the Co-op Superstores Cork PSHC.

The win all but secured them safe passage to the knock-out stages and their manager, Martin Bowen, was happy with the result, if not the performance, as the win gives them a chance of going straight through to the semi-finals.

“Well, we’re thrilled to get the two points, but as one of the players said after the match that it was the first time that he was involved with a team that was after winning by 10 points and was disappointed.

“The performance wasn’t good overall. I suppose you have to make allowances for the heat and you have to make allowances for the opponents as well and they caused us a lot of problems for a lot of the match.

“I know we did have a cushion and fellas relaxed a small bit as well, but we’ll need to up that performance big time the next day out.

“There is that possibility. Obviously, it depends on what happens elsewhere but there is a possibility that we could go straight through to the semi-final.

“But at the start of the year we said, and this is what we’ve done over the past few years, that we take every game on its merits.

Our first priority, always, has been to avoid relegation and when we beat the Glen we knew we had a good chance of avoiding that. We built on that and we got the two points and we’re eagerly looking forward to three weeks’ time.

“We’ve four points, any team would be happy with four points after two games and we also have a break now which I think all of the teams need at this stage”

Na Piarsaigh's Kevin Moynihan goes high with Erin's Own's Kieran Murphy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Erin’s Own old guard were the subject of much deserved praise after their contribution to the first round win against Glen Rovers, but here it was a member of the younger generation who stole the limelight as Conor Lenihan hit Na Piarsaaigh for 3-4.

“That’s what we’ve been trying to do for the past few years.

“Our juvenile section hasn’t had any great success for the last 15 or 20 years and we’re just trying to nurture players and bring them through to senior level.

“Conor is one of that brigade, he’s only 19 and he was superb. It was an outstanding performance, but we have seen that potential in him.

“But it takes time, some days he’s on and some days he’s off but he really fulfilled his potential here and I think that will give him a huge amount of confidence going forward.”