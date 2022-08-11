Missing five hurlers, Fermoy came back from five points down with five to go

FERMOY manager Trevor Grumbridge praised the character of his entire squad as they came from five points down with five minutes to go to defeat Newcestown 3-12 to 1-16 in the Cork Senior A Hurling Championship.

Despite missing five key players from their win against Cloyne the week previous, Fermoy rallied to make it two wins out of two thanks to a late surge in Ballincollig on Sunday afternoon.

“Yeah we dug ourselves into a hole,” admitted Grumbridge.

“It was 1-15 to 1-10 at one stage but we just were onto our lads to keep going because you never know. It’s hurling.

“We got a goal at the end, we were actually going for a point but it dropped short and we got a goal out of it.

Hurling is a game of chance, but if you keep working you will get your rewards at the end of it.

“We are quite pleased. It was a very, very hot day. Both sides really found it hard to get into a massive championship pace because of it.

“Any frees, everyone was taking their time over them and they were sucking for air. To be fair to both squads, the dual aspect of the group stages is difficult for the dual clubs and we know that.

“Both teams are really trying their best with the same group of players and you could see at the end there was a bit of tiredness.

“Three weeks in a row we have been playing — ourselves and Newcestown — so credit to both teams, it was a great game and we were delighted to come out on the right side.

“The lads that came in fought like demons and we had to bring on two as well.

Tempers flare in the heat late in the second half of Fermoy v Newcestown at Ballincollig. Picture: Larry Cummins

“Cover is bare at the moment but we will keep going.

“We were wondering how many minutes we would get out of Shane Aherne.

“In my opinion, he is one of our go-to guys but he wasn’t in a position to start but we were hoping he might be able to come in. He did and he did a bit of damage which is what we want from our subs.”

Fermoy now sit top of Group 1 heading into the final round of fixtures but Grumbridge insists his side can’t take anything for granted when they face Mallow who, like Newcestown, are just two points behind them.

“Mallow are very much in it as well so we are not - in any way - in a position of comfort.

“The last weekend for all groups and all grades there’s going to be different permutations and things will change throughout the afternoon.

“All we can do is go out and try to win that game and I’m sure Mallow will be doing likewise."