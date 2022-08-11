Three Cork boxers represent Ireland at the European Championships

THIS week, Cork boxing is represented by three outstanding fighters at the European male and female championships, in Turkey.

Ricky Kiely (Midleton BC), Lauren Crinnion (Fr Horgan’s BC), and Dianna Marie McCarthy (Mayfield BC) are the Leeside representatives.

This is a great opportunity for them to represent their country. They are ambassadors for their clubs and county. All three are national champions and carry best wishes from the Cork County Board.

A couple of weeks ago, these boxers were presented with their Jack McAuliffe gold medals, following a victory parade at Bishop Lucey Park, where they received the appreciation of the Cork boxing public.

Riverstown BC boxers Eamer Coughlan and Callum Walsh receiving their Jack McAuliffe medals from the late Tim O’Sullivan during the Awards Ceremony in Bishop Lucey Park in 2016. Picture: Doug Minihane

Meanwhile, early next year, major renovations are to commence at Bishop Lucey Park. The revamp will make provision for a new boxing wall to exhibit plaques.

Jack McAuliffe is Cork’s first and only world boxing champion and to honour this achievement the city council has plans to place a bust of McAuliffe on a plinth in the revamped park.

Jack McAuliffe was born on March 27, 1886 at No 5 Churchyard Lane, which today forms part of Bishop Lucey Park.

His father worked across the road, in the Beamish and Crawford brewery. Just before his 10th birthday, Jack’s family emigrated to the US and settled in Brooklyn. Once in New York, McAuliffe began working in a cooperage as a teenager.

Jack displayed a great interest in boxing and soon had an opportunity to turn professional. His first pro victory, as an 18-year-old, was over Jack Karcher. He then embarked on an undefeated run that would stretch for well over a decade.

He claimed the vacant world lightweight title with a 21st-round knockout of Billy Frazier in Boston.

As champion, Jack got used to the high life of good food and fine clothes. He loved the race track and liked to gamble.

Slowly, he began to neglect his boxing training, and on a number of occasions he weighed in heavier than planned.

But he was such a talented fighter that it did not matter. McAuliffe was a crafty and intelligent boxer, who studied every move and tactic of his opponent.

He had the natural gift of being light on his feet and had a hard punch.

Jack was known as the ‘Napolean of the Ring’, because of his peculiar stance. He was a dapper dresser and a man well around town.

The defining fight of his career came just a year into his lengthy reign. A contest with the British champion Jim Carney took place in clandestine circumstances that have become part of boxing folklore.

To keep a step ahead of the law, the fight was due to start at 1am. A 24-foot ring was erected inside a high barn in Boston. This location was a closely guarded secret up until the opening bell. Throughout the early rounds, the fight was fairly even. McAuliffe was dropped in the seventh round, but came back strongly.

When the 16th round arrived, McAuliffe showed signs of fatigue. His backers, fearing the loss of their wagers, became unruly. Following the 17th round, the crowd invaded the ring.

Confusion reigned and the fight was abandoned, with McAuliffe continuing to hold the title. McAuliffe had many opponents throughout his career.

On his retirement, Jack set up as a bookmaker and later became a stockbroker. He became prosperous as a businessman and was heavily involved in the American political scene.

Jack never returned to Cork, but never forgot where he came from. He became a champion of the poor and the needy in both New York and Boston, where he organised soup kitchens and lodging houses for the destitute and the homeless.

Jack was a champion inside the ring and a humanitarian outside the ring.

Leanne Murphy of Togher BC, a European bronze medallist in 2018, showing off her Jack McAuliffe medal. Picture: Doug Minihane

The spirit of Jak McAuliffe still exists on Leeside, through the work of the Cork Penny Dinners, a long-established charity that provides for Corkonians today as Jack did for New Yorkers many years ago.

Jack McAuliffe died in Forrest Hills in Queens New York, in 1937. Seventeen years after his death, he was among the first boxers to be inducted into the Ring magazine Hall of Fame.

The former mayor of Boston, Marty Walsh, five years ago, was presented with a Jack McAuliffe medal, having requested the presentation, as a great admirer.