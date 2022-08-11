Heat is on for Barrs and Douglas footballers as tests keep coming

THE many dual players will get an opportunity to come up for air after this weekend’s second round of games in the Bon Secours county football championships.

Clubs operating at the higher levels earn a well-deserved break for a week as the divisions/colleges sections in both hurling and football take over with semi-finals next week and finals on Sunday.

It all kicks off again the following weekend with the deciding round 3 hurling fixtures and the football equivalent a week later.

The dramatic change in the weather is sure to have impacted on teams’ preparations this week, especially those revolving around hurlers who were involved on a hectic weekend last.

Take St Finbarr’s, for example. Their team in the sensational win over Blackrock included four starters from the footballers’ win over Éire Óg in round 1 of the PSFC.

Jamie Burns, Billy Hennessy, Ben O’Connor and Ethan Twomey all made significant contributions to the hurlers’ one-point success with the latter pair having made their football debuts against Éire Óg, when both caught the eye, also.

The Barrs, the defending football champions, meet Carrigaline at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday at 2pm and even the throw-in time might force manager Paul O’Keeffe’s hand in determining his starting 15.

That’s because the forecast is for very high temperatures around that time, when the need to look to the bench for replacements is bound to be an influence, too.

Douglas are the other dual club playing in the top tier in both codes and ironically enough they follow the Barrs-Carrigaline game against Ballincollig at 4pm and the heat is likely to be even stronger again.

Kanturk's Ryan Walsh is tackled by Doughlas' Niall Hartnett during the Co-Op Superstores Cork PSHC at Mourneabbey. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

They had two players in the hurlers’ impressive win over Kanturk last weekend-Niall Hartnett and Daniel Harte-who also played in the opening round football loss to Valley Rovers.

It’s also a quick turnaround for the Cahalane brothers, Damien, Conor and Jack, who contributed handsomely to the Barrs hurlers because they’ll be involved in the game-of-the-weekend against Nemo Rangers in Clonakilty on Saturday evening at 7pm.

Both Damien and Conor picked up knocks in the Haven’s victory over Clonakilty and had to sit out the ’Barr’s hurling draw with Charleville before making a successful return against the Rockies.

At least, the later starting time should help in reducing the temperature though there’s bound to be a fast pace on a bone-hard pitch and with a dry ball, too.

Of course, the dual player isn’t confined to those at premier senior level as all grades have footballers and hurlers playing at one level or another.

Cork hurler Robert Downey came off the bench for St Nick’s in their Group B intermediate A victory over Glanworth, winning impressively by 4-8 to 1-13, and it will be interesting to see if any more of his Glen Rovers colleagues follow suit against Kildorrery in Glenville on Sunday.

It’s one of eight games in that particular championship, starting tomorrow evening with Glanworth needing to bounce back against Glenville, who drew with Kildorrery first day.

There’s an exciting clash in store in Group C between Mitchelstown, last season’s beaten finalists at the hands of a crack Iveleary outfit, and Glanmire, who were pipped by a goal by junior champions Boherbue.

The Town were well represented in the Avondhu side, which defeated Imokilly, but lost to Carbery, though Cork star Cathail O’Mahony didn’t figure.

He was outstanding in the 2-18 to 0-5 win over Millstreet, scoring both goals in the first half, while Killian Roche, Sean Walsh, Shane Beston, Jimmy Sheehan and Sean O’Sullivan all represented the division.

Glanmire had Olan Kelleher and Jeremy Kingston involved with Imokilly.

Group D pits round 1 winners Aghabullogue and the Barrs’ second string together while in Group A Kilshannig and Gabriel Rangers bid for second wins.

IAFC: Group A

SUNDAY: Kilshannig v Adrigole, Kilmichael, 2pm; Ballydesmond v Gabriel Rangers, Ballyvourney, 4pm.

Results: Kilshannig 3-18 Ballydesmond 0-7; Adrigole 0-12 Gabriel Rangers 2-8.

IAFC: Group B

FRIDAY: Glanworth v Glenville, Rathcormac, 7.30pm.

SUNDAY: St Nick’s v Kildorrery, Glenville, 4pm.

Results: St Nick’s 4-8 Glanworth 1-13; Glenville 0-12 Kildorrery 0-12.

IAFC: Group C

SATURDAY: Millstreet v Boherbue, 7pm; Mitchelstown v Glanmire, Lisgoold, 7pm.

Results: Boherbue 1-10 Glanmire 0-10; Mitchelstown 2-18 Millstreet 0-5.

IAFC Group D

SATURDAY: Aghabullogue v St Finbarr’s, Ballyanley, 2pm.

SUNDAY: Dromtarriffe v Ballinora, Donoughmore, 4pm.

Results: Aghabulloge 0-12 Dromtarriffe 0-7; Ballinora 0-3 St Finbarr’s 0-10.