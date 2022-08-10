Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 08:15

Blarney hurling boss: We need to work on our shooting

Victory over Killeagh puts the Mid Cork side back in the mix in the Senior A grade but wides were a worry
Blarney hurling boss: We need to work on our shooting

Blarney's Padraig Power is tackled by Kanturk's Darren Brown last season. Picture: David Keane.

Andrew Horgan

BLARNEY manager Mick Barrett praised his side for securing a significant win in the Co-Op Superstores Senior A Hurling Championship on Saturday but acknowledged there is still one important area where they need to improve.

Having lost their opening game in Group 2 the week before, Blarney bounced back in style with a hard-fought 0-19 to 0-18 victory against a spirited Killeagh side in Caherlag.

Speaking to The Echo shortly after full-time, Barrett admitted it was a significant triumph before adding that if they are to progress in the competition they are going to have to work on their shooting having hit 18 wides here.

“I thought in the first half we really came out well and attacked the game,” Barrett said.

“We had a good cushion going into half-time and we thought that we were playing well and we were very confident with the way we were playing.

“Then in the second half, we knew that Killeagh would come at us. They are a great team, they are a great club, they are a very proud club, and they really came at us right until the end.

“We finished up with a point win which was great. It was important to get the win.

It was real old-style championship, if we didn’t win today it would have been back to the drawing board and start thinking again about things.

“It was a good game to win, it was important from our point of view to get the win today and we are in there again.

“We have one more game left in the group. This is a tough group so we will see how we go, we are looking forward to that in three weeks’ time.

“We have a few weeks to work on that (the wides). Hopefully, we will improve on that because the number of wides we hit today was exceptional from our point of view.

“And there wasn’t a breeze there either, so it’s just something that we are going to have to work on, it’s back to the training pitch to work on that and to make sure we don’t hit that many again.”

NATURAL

Barrett also praised the performance of Cork captain Mark Coleman, who scored 14 points in total with 13 of those coming from dead ball situations.

“Ah sure Mark is… Mark is the backbone of this team,” he added.

“He is a natural leader and he is a fantastic club man and everything he does is for Blarney.

“He oozes confidence and he inspires confidence in the rest of the players so he is great.

“It was a fantastic personal performance again by him today.”

Read More

Ranking the hurling contenders: Sars favourites in a wide-open race for the county

More in this section

Rockmount duo Murphy and Casey fire Ireland to victory over Wales Rockmount duo Murphy and Casey fire Ireland to victory over Wales
Irish U14 & U16 Boys’ Amateur Open Championship Cork golfer Sean Deasy lands U16 National Title at Lucan
Declan Dalton on Cork return: 'All I can do is show form with my club, after that, it’s out of my hands' Declan Dalton on Cork return: 'All I can do is show form with my club, after that, it’s out of my hands'
cork gaa
Duhallow JAHC: Early goal crucial as Kilbrin pip Newmarket

Duhallow JAHC: Early goal crucial as Kilbrin pip Newmarket

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more