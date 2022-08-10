Blarney hurling boss: We need to work on our shooting

BLARNEY manager Mick Barrett praised his side for securing a significant win in the Co-Op Superstores Senior A Hurling Championship on Saturday but acknowledged there is still one important area where they need to improve.

Having lost their opening game in Group 2 the week before, Blarney bounced back in style with a hard-fought 0-19 to 0-18 victory against a spirited Killeagh side in Caherlag.

Speaking to The Echo shortly after full-time, Barrett admitted it was a significant triumph before adding that if they are to progress in the competition they are going to have to work on their shooting having hit 18 wides here.

“I thought in the first half we really came out well and attacked the game,” Barrett said.

“We had a good cushion going into half-time and we thought that we were playing well and we were very confident with the way we were playing.

“Then in the second half, we knew that Killeagh would come at us. They are a great team, they are a great club, they are a very proud club, and they really came at us right until the end.

“We finished up with a point win which was great. It was important to get the win.

It was real old-style championship, if we didn’t win today it would have been back to the drawing board and start thinking again about things.

“It was a good game to win, it was important from our point of view to get the win today and we are in there again.

“We have one more game left in the group. This is a tough group so we will see how we go, we are looking forward to that in three weeks’ time.

“We have a few weeks to work on that (the wides). Hopefully, we will improve on that because the number of wides we hit today was exceptional from our point of view.

“And there wasn’t a breeze there either, so it’s just something that we are going to have to work on, it’s back to the training pitch to work on that and to make sure we don’t hit that many again.”

NATURAL

Barrett also praised the performance of Cork captain Mark Coleman, who scored 14 points in total with 13 of those coming from dead ball situations.

“Ah sure Mark is… Mark is the backbone of this team,” he added.

“He is a natural leader and he is a fantastic club man and everything he does is for Blarney.

“He oozes confidence and he inspires confidence in the rest of the players so he is great.

“It was a fantastic personal performance again by him today.”