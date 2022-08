SARSFIELDS’ win over Charleville in the PSHC last Saturday night doesn’t exactly put them in pole position to move on to the knockout stages but it does put them back in the hunt for at least a place in the quarter-finals.

After losing to Blackrock on the opening day the Glanmire side bounced back with a win over the Avondhu side and now probably (depending on the result of the other game) just need a draw in their final game to progress — a win the guaranteed option.

In brilliant sunshine Sars got off to the perfect start, held sway for most of the game, and eventually won by six — a fair representation of the gap between the sides on the night.

Sarsfields’ manager Barry Myers, was thrilled with the win but knows there are bigger days ahead for his charges.

“We came in here as the only team in the group without a point so we came here knowing we had to win.

“There were nerves there in the dressing room before the game and on the bus beforehand.

WORK-RATE

“The lads all knew that this was a hugely important game for us. We had to win. We looked good on the first day with time almost up and ended up losing. We should have won that game, but we didn’t. We had to win this one and thankfully we did.”

Charleville's Finbarr Cagney gets off the ball from Sarsfields' Daniel Kearney. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Charleville did come back at Sars in the second period, but the manager felt that his side had the edge throughout.

“The work-rate of our lads definitely dropped in the second half. Of course, that is frustrating, but it happens when a side are so far ahead.

At times it is hard to keep the energy levels up in the second half when you have a big lead at the break — that said, we will have to work on playing for the whole 60 minutes.

“The lead never came below four which was important for us and thankfully the lads were able to pull ahead again at the finish — it was a good result for us — a must-win.”

Myers also had praise for the opposition who really did make life difficult near the finish.

“I must pay tribute to Charleville. They never gave up. We gifted them a soft goal just when you don’t want to (stroke of half-time), but they stuck in there with us and their race is far from done either.”

So Sars, like the other three teams in the group are still in with a chance to progress on the final day — and Myers cant wait — the manager knows what his side must do.

“Every team goes into the last game with a chance to go through — that makes for a very exciting day, but for us we know that we have to win that game too — Sars and the Barrs will be a huge game — as will the game between Charleville and Blackrock.”