Midleton got their heads right after Douglas defeat to secure crucial win

MIDLETON bounced back from their opening round defeat to Douglas with a 1-28 to 1-18 win over Newtownshandrum to leave the champions’ destiny firmly in their own grasp.

The holders face Kanturk in their final group game in the Co-Op Superstores PSHC knowing victory will ensure qualification for the knock-out phase.

“The quick turnaround wasn’t easy because the lads put a lot of work into it and are a serious group of players,” selector Ger Fitzgerald told 96FM radio.

“We were obviously disappointed with the Douglas result, but the key thing is that you channel it in the right way.

“We had a meeting on Monday morning and drove on from there, putting in a good week with two good training sessions. There’s obviously not a whole lot you can do and a lot of it is in the headspace that your mind is right going into the game.”

A Tommy O’Connell goal after 24 minutes was a major score after Newtown began strongly by moving four points ahead.

“Newtown had momentum and were working extremely hard, but the goal settled us down and gave us confidence.

“It also had the effect of knocking them back a bit, but it was a very important boost for our confidence.

“Newtown are a competitive side with a proud bunch of players and having seen them the week before we knew they weren’t going to lie down.”

Newtown hit four points on the spin early in the second half to lead by one only for Midleton to respond impressively, nailing the next eight points.

“Newtown were always going to make us battle, but we were very pleased with the reaction of our lads when they were put to the pins of their collars in the second half.

“We’re champions from last year though this is a different championship.

“We certainly don’t go down easy and that was reflected in our display, but we’re well aware that we have to go and win against Kanturk the next day.

We are by no means qualified and we know it’s going to be another tough battle in three weeks’ time.

“Kanturk are a very strong team who still have a lot to play for, so we know what’s coming.

“It is a very good competition, which gets great enthusiasm from the supporters, and it's going to go down to the last day with everything to play for. It’s what punters are after really.

“We’re still in the hunt and that’s all you want going into the last day."