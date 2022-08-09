PIHC: Kilworth hurlers now need to beat struggling Ballincollig

KILWORTH kept their Co-Op SuperStores Cork Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship season alive following a crucial victory over Castlemartyr.

Heading into this game and off the back of a defeat to Ballinhassig on their opening matchday, Kilworth knew it was win or bust when they made the trip to Ballynoe.

Coming out on top following what was a hard and compelling duel with Castlemartyr, Kilworth stepped up to the plate and kept their hopes of making the knockout stages alive heading into the final group stage matchday in a few weeks’ time.

Speaking to The Echo, Kilworth manager Pat O’Brien was pleased with the response from his side following their opening day setback and securing the win here.

“It was great to get the win back after last Sunday. In fairness to the boys, they regrouped and brought more intensity today.

“Castlemartyr in fairness to them they are a team on the up, they are a very physical side and a good side.

“Just to get over the line here today and keep the championship alive for ourselves is the main thing. It is great and kick on again now the next day.

Kilworth's Brian Sheehan wins the ball from Castlemartyr's Barra O'Tuama. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“It doesn’t matter if you win by one or 10 points, as long as you get the win. Having a few points on the board heading into the last game, it gives us a lot to play for the next three weeks.

“I think the best thing about last Sunday and today, we had six days to turn it around. So we didn’t get time to dwell on the Ballinhassig game.

“We got our heads down in Watergrasshill last Sunday and said forget about it, we are looking forward to Castlemartyr.

“We came out on the right side of it today and it is great.

Every player to a man really stood up and was counted today. We made a few positional changes and they worked.

“If we had lost today you are out and that is it. Ballinhassig won earlier on so they are qualified or as good as.

“We lose here and we were gone, facing a relegation battle with Ballincollig.

“We have a chance now to kick on and hopefully the boys will get their heads down again. We have a football quarter-final on Thursday night. We will play that and it is back to the pitch in hurling next Sunday.

“The lads were awesome in fairness to them now. We got goals at critical times.

“But there is plenty to work on as well, we have got loads to work on before we play Ballincollig in three weeks. We will just go out there and we will concentrate on our own game.”