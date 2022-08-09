Carrigaline hurlers learned harsh lessons from Castlelyons loss

YOU could sense the relief in the Carrigaline camp following their impressive 1-23 to 0-18 win over Éire Óg in the Co-Op Superstores PIHC at Ballinhassig.

For manager Seán O’Shea it was a case of learning from their opening defeat to Castlelyons.

“I think the Castlelyons defeat was a strange game and in my opinion, we cancelled ourselves out for long periods but we were careless in giving away far too many frees and that was basically the difference in the end,” he said.

“We took a lot of the positives from the game worked on them during the week and brought it here today and that was very pleasing from our perspective.”

The manager believes he has a serious squad that is capable of mixing with the best.

“Those lads are a fantastic group of hurlers and despite being riddled with injuries, as David Drake didn’t play, such is the character he offered to line out, but we felt it wouldn’t be fair on him as he’s not 100%.”

The pressures on dual clubs in this championship can be very demanding according to the Carrigaline chief.

“The pressure on dual clubs can be intense as some of the players can be out on a weekly basis, but for me, I always look on the players' welfare and that’s not just at Carrigaline.

“I am in favour of the split season but what I would like to see is a small consideration for dual clubs as we just came off our league programme playing frequently with a small pool of players.”

After losing to Castlelyons this was crucial for Carrigaline and the final group stage of games will be mighty interesting with everything to play for.

We play Watergrasshill in our final group game and that will be a completely different battle altogether as a winner-take-all game is always very special for one team.”

The performance of Man of the Match Brian Kelleher, who scored 1-6, was eye-catching for Carrigaline and in Eanna Desmond, with his 0-8 from play, they have a clinical striker of the ball.

“The two lads Brian and Eanna are fabulous hurlers, but my ethos is all about teamwork and I think they will be the first to admit that our squad is all about helping one another.

“Take Rob O’Shea, he finished the game with one point but his work ethic is second to none and I couldn’t be happier with his form and that of all the squad.”

There is little doubt Carrigaline sent out a statement of intent following this win and their game against Watergrasshill will be another titanic one with so much at stake for both clubs.