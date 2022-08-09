Douglas hurlers setting the pace ahead of Newtown clash

TWO wins from two for Douglas in the Cork Premier SHC sets them up nicely ahead of the final group games.

They had four points to spare over Midleton on day one; their second outing, against Kanturk in Mourneabbey on Saturday was that bit more comfortable (2-24 to 1-10).

Incidentally, they also scored 2-24 in their victory over the county champions eight days earlier while Shane Kingston racked up 1-12 and sub Mark O’Connor scored the other goal — and that is exactly what happened at the Clyda Rovers venue at the weekend.

Kingston scored 1-12 and O’Connor was introduced at half-time and he fired their second goal.

The similarities are uncanny.

So, with four points on the board, Douglas are in a good position. However, manager Mark O’Callaghan is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

“We are not getting carried away. All we are looking at now is Newtownshandrum which is our next game. We have to go out and win again.

“Very pleased with the performance, with the score of 2-24 and with the accuracy. We didn’t have many wides and when the goal chances came we took them. We took them again against Midleton too, so we would be happy with that. It is something we are working on in training.

At the other end, Donal Maher made a couple of good saves and to concede 1-10 is credit to our defence.

"Shane Kingston’s goal put us on the front foot and we reiterated to the lads at half-time that we had to keep the scoreboard ticking over. And they did. Mark O’Connor took his opportunity again when he came off the bench in the second half.”

When Douglas faced Newtownshandrum in the 2021 group stage, they won by 0-23 to 0-15, and the result enabled the city team to top their group with Glen Rovers finishing second. It also proved how vital Kingston is to their cause, his 14 points swung the contest their way.

They then took on Blackrock in a knockout game, only to be well beaten. So, Douglas know they have to keep producing their best form.

For the upcoming Newtownshandrum tie, the manager confirmed that the injured Eoin Cadogan should be available to line out in his familiar wing-back position, and his brother Alan who suffered a hand injury late in the game should also be good to go.

As is the case with most dual clubs, the attention switches to football next weekend. Douglas have a crossover of about six players as they prepare for a must-win match against Ballincollig.