Split season might be tweaked but Cork GAA couldn't function without it

IN his Irish Times column three days after the All-Ireland football final, the thrust of Darragh Ó Sé’s piece was naturally a look back at Kerry’s win against Galway, and the importance of that victory.

O Sé outlined the frustrations and disappointments Kerry had endured since last winning the title, along with detailing how difficult the climb back up the summit had been.

In O Sé’s eyes, the pressure to finally end that famine had nearly become overbearing. “Had Kerry lost the game,” he wrote, “it would have been a monumental disaster.”

O Sé went on to give a detailed analysis of where he felt the game was won and lost before focussing on Galway. Yet the final part of his column – which was a significant chunk considering the magnitude of the game – had nothing really to do with the All-Ireland final per se.

“If there has been one downside to this year’s championship it is that it is all done and dusted too soon,” wrote O Sé. “Every day you went up to Croke Park you were in a hurry home.

It was as though the football and the hurling was a nuisance. You half felt obliged to someone that you should be up there.

"It didn’t feel football or hurling was welcome because they were in such a rush to get them out the door again.

“There was an old saying in Kerry, ‘Cork beat and the hay saved’. We barely have the hay saved yet and Cork beat as well, and there’s nothing else to do. All over too soon, too rushed.”

Niall Daly and Damien Comer of Galway contest a late high ball with Jason Foley and Joe O'Connor of Kerry near the end of the All-Ireland final last month. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

On the same day, Cork CEO Kevin O’Donovan also had his say on the matter. He warned that the GAA would be “playing with fire” if they pushed out the inter-county season to the end of August.

“I think we are gaining a month in coverage,” he said. “I just don’t see the argument [of August being given up or lost].

I’d rather 100% of players in Cork - let’s not talk about 2% or 98% - are active for the next six weeks.

“I think it is a festival of hurling and football, so I would certainly counter the argument that anything is being turned off. We are turning on for the next six to eight weeks.”

With 400 adult club teams, a dual county the size of Cork must be afforded 14-15 weeks to run off their championships. Moving the inter-county championship back further would lead to other issues O’Donovan highlighted, such as pitches and floodlights and increased costs.

They were all solid points but, for now, a proper judgement on the split season is impossible until the season plays out in full. Within that vacuum, judgement is inevitably either suspended or uncertain.

O’Donovan has been consistent on this message for a long time now. On the other hand, Cork is really an outlier in this debate because of its sheer scale and size in comparison to every other county, including Dublin.

Freemount's Padraig Curtin wins the sliotar from Randal Óg's Cian O'Neill. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Every other county could start their championship in late July or August and be finished well in time for the provincial club championships.

In a lot of counties which have been gone out of the inter-county championship for over two months, in both hurling and football, they have only started their championship in recent weeks.

That is one of the biggest sticking points of the split season with club players – their season is the same as always, when it was actually designed, and intended, to be otherwise.

In a lot of counties, the leagues began this season the same time as other years, which meant players were back on the training field at the usual time. Prolonging the club season makes it harder for players to stay fresh for later in the season.

FRUSTRATION

Of course there are wider issues at play here. Commercially there is a lot of frustration with the GAA’s sponsors, partners and broadcasters with the pace the games were coming at.

The build-up to the All-Ireland football final began almost as soon as the hurling final was over. There was almost no time to reflect. Exposure was all the more difficult again with so much other sport taking place in July.

There have already been discussions to separate both All-Ireland finals by two weeks going into 2023. The All-Ireland finals will have gone back to August, at least, by 2024. That may mean having to play provincial club hurling and football games on the same weekend during the autumn and winter, with exceptions for dual clubs.

For now though, how is the split season really going down amongst inter-county players? It’s not easy for elite hurlers and footballers to have their inter-county season ended before the summer even warms up but players seem happy with regular games.

O’Donovan rightly made that point recently too. “We have talked ourselves into this fervour, in certain quarters,” he said. “Because I am not hearing it every day. I am not hearing it from our clubs, our county players or our county managers.”

He’s right. Any soundbites the players have made in interviews over the last few weeks has contained no negativity about the split season.

Some of those players spent time in the US. Others were able to go travelling during the summer or take time off before the club championship, something that wasn’t possible for inter-county players in the past. On the other hand, players whose clubs are beaten early in the championship, and who may have more time on their hands than they’d like over the autumn may have a different view in a few weeks or months. In any case, any real judgement on the split season can’t be fully made until the season is over.