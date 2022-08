IN front of a crowd of almost 24,000 supporters, Cork and Kilkenny produced another brilliant All-Ireland senior final.

The Cork public travelled in huge numbers to support both senior and intermediate teams, outnumbering their opponents from Noreside.

You couldn’t take your eye off the second half of the senior game for a second.

Cork fans at Croke Park shouting on their team. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Small instances produce mammoth moments on the big stage.

Cork looked in goal control defensively. But substitute Sophie Dwyer will long be the hero in Kilkenny.

A deflected shot looped behind Amy Lee and as she was off her line, it almost lobbed her.

Off balance backing back, to her credit, Lee got a hurley to it with the sun in her eyes but when the sliotar hit the ground the experienced Dwyer pulled to the net.

Kilkenny grew 10 feet tall. Even though Katrina Mackey levelled the game, a goal in those circumstances gives you massive energy and Kilkenny could smell victory.

HEARTBROKEN

Croke Park on All-Ireland final day is a difficult place to be when you lose. To lose the senior game by a single point and the intermediate final by two, both sets of management and players were heartbroken.

Cork veterans Ashling Thompson and Hannah Looney gave their all on Sunday. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Over the coming weeks, they’ll view their games and undoubtedly have regrets. That’s human nature when so little separates teams, you’ll dissect the ‘what-ifs’ and drive yourself mad.

The Cork seniors will regret their slow start. The Cork intermediates the fact that they didn’t push up more.

Credit to Cork manager Matthew Twomey and Laura Treacy for emerging from what was a distraught dressing room to talk to the media afterwards.

Cork’s Laura Treacy put in a huge shift against Kilkenny. Picture: INPHO/Leah Scholes

“It’s fairly devasting now at the moment,” said Cork’s manager.

“You’re just trying to get your head around the match. Two points up in the 54th fourth minute; could we have kicked on? Instead, we left in an awful soft goal. It’s hard.

“I’m so proud of every one of those players. They’ve given us their all, all year and I’m very, very proud of them. Obviously, we haven’t got a very nice dressing room at the moment but look, we’re after losing two great All-Irelands.

There’s no consolation in that, but the conveyor belt is rolling and hopefully it’ll keep rolling now.”

The Douglas clubman couldn’t pinpoint how Cork again had such a slow start and allowed Kilkenny a six-point advantage.

But he was quick to then highlight his players’ character and the fact that they had the game level at half time.

“It was possible we could have even been a couple of points up. We had a couple of chances of goals, but wrong options were taken. You can’t do that in an All-Ireland final. When Kilkenny got their opportunities, they took them.”

Cork's Rachel O'Shea dejected after the intermediate defeat. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

It was a tough Sunday afternoon on Jones Road, but it was a great year for Cork camogie, and we shouldn’t forget that.

Reaching all four All-Ireland finals and winning two, at U16 and minor.

Cork are very much on top of camogie.

We’ll be back again for 2023.