Duhallow JAHC: Early goal crucial as Kilbrin pip Newmarket

Shane Crowley hit the net in the opening exchanges for the winners, while Stephen O'Reilly finished with an impressive 0-5 from play
Conor King (Kilbrin) collects the sliotar against Newmarket in the E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC. Picture: John Tarrant

John Tarrant

Kilbrin 1-17 Newmarket 0-19 

KILBRIN were forced to live on their nerves by surviving a late Newmarket surge in an exciting E Tarrant & Sons Duhallow JAHC clash at Kanturk.

The old saying that a good beginning is half the battle had a ring of truth about it, Kilbrin netting the game’s only goal early on and it paved the way to become the game’s defining score. 

Having operated second best in the opening half, Newmarket began to show some conviction on getting their act together and narrowed the arrears to the minimum during the latter stages.

Significantly Newmarket passed up on a number of chances together with a late goal disallowed for a square infringement. Kilbrin had signalled their intent from the outset, the game's only goal surfaced as early as the third minute, William Heffernan placed Shane Crowley to blast home.

Indeed Kilbrin dictated the pace of the game, encouraged by the play of Eoin Sheahan, Conor King, Stephen O'Reilly and Crowley. Key territory belonged to the men in blue, that allowed Crowley oblige from placed balls with O'Reilly, Niall Field and Ronan Heffernan also on target.

Having found themselves under the cosh, Newmarket recovered from a slow start, Gavin Forde and Conor O'Keeffe delivering points from placed balls to cut the deficit 1-12 to 0-9 at the break.

Far from building on their encouraging platform in the opening half, Kilbrin failed to build on their superiority from the opening half as Newmarket upped their level of performance. The solid play of John Ryan, Michael Cottrell, Cathal Browne and Kevin O'Sullivan typified Newmarket's resolve.

And with the Kilbrin defence prone to fouling, Forde and Conor O'Keeffe obliged with points for Newmarket to trim the arrears. Still Kilbrin kept their nerve with Crowley, O'Reilly and Field finding the target.

Newmarket hung in and sniffed dangerously in a tension filled closing, a square infringement saw a goal disallowed. Pointed frees left a single score between the sides, Newmarket came in search of an equaliser but a late effort from Forde lacked accuracy.

Scorers for Kilbrin: S Crowley 1-8 (0-4 f, 0-2 65), S O’Reilly 0-5, N Field 0-2, C Buttimer, R Heffernan 0-1 each.

Newmarket: C O’Keeffe 0-7 (0-6 f), G Forde 0-5 f, K O’Sullivan 0-2, M Cottrell 0-2, C Browne, D O’Keeffe, T Ryan (f) 0-1 each.

KILBRIN: L Daly; M Field, E Sheahan, D Daly; B O’Sullivan, C King, R King; C Buttimer, J Harrington; T O’Reilly, N Field, S O’Reilly; S Crowley, W Heffernan, R Heffernan.

NEWMARKET: B Newman; J Hayes, A Ryan, D Norton; J Ryan, M Cottrell, P Allen; M Browne, G Forde; C Browne, P Browne, K O’Sullivan; D O’Keeffe, C O’Keeffe, B O’Connor. 

Subs: M Lane for J Hayes, T Ryan for D Norton.

Referee: MJ O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe).

