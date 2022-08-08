Linda Mellerick: Two cruel losses for Cork on a great day for camogie at Croker 

DESPITE witnessing a thrilling All-Ireland senior final, it was a tough day in Croke Park for Cork fans.

Before the game, the general feeling was that we could win both All-Irelands or head home empty-handed, it was that close to call.

Unfortunately, both games went against us. A one-point senior defeat is so hard to take. It was a two-point intermediate loss.

SLOW START

Of course, it’s clear that Cork’s slow start came back to haunt them. It mirrored their semi-final where they failed to score for the opening 25 minutes.

Here it was 20. We’d been here before though. Six points down to Kilkenny and still winning, so the game certainly wasn’t over at the quarter-way mark, but Kilkenny had also hit five wides at that point.

Cork needed something and Fiona Keating provided it. Scoring an outstanding individual goal, she put Cork on their way and they were level at halftime. You felt the pendulum had swung. Kilkenny’s management must have been praying for the halftime whistleto reset.

Cork were in trouble throughout the pitch in the opening stages. Kilkenny were closing down Cork’s running game and were also emerging from rucks with the ball.

Cork were striking under pressure and hit three too short into Kilkenny keeper Aoife Norris’s hands and that was as far as their scoring threat returned.

The goal came, Michaela Kenneally replied with a point, but Cork found their mojo and starting winning more outfield possession. Four points on the bounce as Cork ran riot and the sides were level.

Predictably, Libby Coppinger picked up Miriam Walsh and while Walsh hit three points Coppinger did a great job getting vital touches in, and preventing her goal threat.

As the second half started, Cork continued their attacking mode. Hannah Looney was now making strong runs and Cork took the lead for the first time on 35. Kilkenny hit two back. The middle third was packed as we’ve come to expect. But outside of that space was opening up.

A wonder strike by Katrina Mackey from the left sideline was matched by a brilliant Saoirse McCarthy point.

Denise Gaule went back to defend showing the pressure Kilkenny now felt. Katie Nolan was causing problems for Cork though, winning frees and she hit her second point from play on 45 minutes.

Kilkenny were struggling to get strong shots in under pressure, and Walsh was clearly venting her frustration inside as another dropped shot into no man’s land for Amy Lee to clear. Cork’s flanks were finding the space and making runs.

You couldn’t take your eyes off the game for a second. The sides were level six times in that second half. Cork held a two-point lead with 12 minutes left. You couldn’t, at that point, see a Kilkenny goal.

Cork’s work-rate and tracking back was strong. If anything, Kilkenny were starting to look frustrated. Nolan had a simple free to go one up with 11 minutes remaining. She uncharacteristically hit it wide. When Denise Gaule hit a similar wide with three minutes remaining, she was visibly troubled.

But then it all went wrong. A high pot-shot dropped onto Amy Lee. She was off her line, and it almost lobbed her. Off balance backing back she got a hurley to it but when it hit the ground experienced substitute Sophie Dwyer pulled to the net.

Fifty eight on the clock but with four minutes of additional time, there was plenty of it. Mackey levelled it.

Cork gave away a free to Walsh. You have to give credit to Gaule who stood over it after missing one four minutes earlier. Still time.

Coppinger made a crucial interception to break down another Kilkenny attack, who now had a spring in their step. She won the free. Lee took it. Kilkenny won the breaking melee. With the clock edging towards 65 minutes Ashling Thompson ran towards the posts. She took on the responsibility in taking what could have been the equalising shot to force extra time but it went just outside the post. Then the final whistle.

Libby Coppinger shows her frustration at Croke Park on Sunday. Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The day didn’t start out great when Cork lost to Galway by two points. Playing too deep, outnumbered by two in attack and the decision to go for a goal from a close-in free when two points down with three minutes remaining all contributed to a day when Cork will feel this was a game they could have won.

The clearance from the saved free went up the pitch, Galway won a free and instead of it being a one-point game, it became three. Cork were then probably chasing a goal. They still had chances, but their finishing let them down. When Kate Manning was sent off with nine minutes of normal time remaining, Cork should have pushed up. Galway went 18 minutes without a score, yet Cork couldn’t capitalise.

When games are tight, it’s a day when both Cork teams will have regrets but that’s sport.