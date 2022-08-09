Hackett hails Glen Rovers hurlers' strong response to opening defeat

GLEN Rovers selector Barry Hackett paid tribute to his team’s ability to produce under pressure after they secured a first win of the campaign on Sunday, beating Bishopstown by 1-25 to 0-18 in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Having lost to Erin’s Own eight days previously, the Glen needed a response and they found it – something that Hacknett never doubted.

“Conditions weren’t ideal last week and that probably had a bearing on it,” he said.

“But look, historically, we’re never great in the first round of matches anyway. We knew that, when it got to knockout, we were well capable as we’ve done it before.

We’ve lost first-round games in the past but these fellas know when it’s time to play.”

On Sunday, the Glen pulled away from Bishopstown as the first half went on and they retired with a 0-15 to 0-9 lead at half-time. Given that the Town had come back to beat Na Piarsaigh in their opener, Hackett was wary of the same unless his team began the second half well.

“I wouldn’t say it wasn’t in doubt when we were six points up,” he said, “we had to make sure that we got a good start to the second half, that was the important thing.

“We saw Bishopstown last week against Na Piarsaigh, they went in seven points down at half-time and came back out and won that game. We knew that we had to make a fast start to the second half.

“We did that, we got the first two points and I think that set the tone for the rest of the second half.”

Patrick Horgan finished with 1-14, 1-5 of that from play.

“You get the ball into Hoggy, you know what’s going to happen next, that’s the reality of it,” Hackett said.

“Year in and year out, he just keeps performing and we expect nothing else.

“We’re well aware of that, but it’s not just him – we have other forwards in there who can do damage. It’s about getting the lads to do the right thing with the ball and I think the lads did that today, to be fair.”

PLATFORM

None more so than the half-back line of Brian Moylan, Robert Downey and Eoin Downey.

“It’s a good base for us, definitely,” Hackett said.

“The three of them are very experienced there – even though Eoin is still very young, he’s a quality player already.

“It’s definitely a help to us but there are plenty of other fellas who stand up to it when the lads don’t have a great day.

We brought Ben Murphy on for the last 10 minutes there and he was excellent, he went straight in so there were no issues.”

It leaves the Glen knowing that another win in their final group match, against Na Piarsaigh, should be enough to progress to the knockout stages.

“That’s where we want to be,” Hackett said. “We want to be in the business end every year. There’s a quarter-final stake now and we know that another win will more than likely get us there.”