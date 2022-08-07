Cork intermediates fail to make extra player count in All-Ireland final loss

Galway 0-13 Cork 0-11

CORK can have few complaints as they lost out in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate final, failing to avail of their chances against a Galway side who played the last 13 minutes a player down after Katie Manning got a second yellow card.

Cork's Lauren Callanan runs at the Galway defence. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Cork sat deep and failed to push forward enough. For 18 minutes of the second half, Galway were scoreless but Cork continued to be wasteful and over-elaborate and on several occasions failed to off-load to players in better positions.

The opening half saw Galway lead 0-10 to 0-7, with play breaking down a few times for Cork while they were disposed on their own pucks-outs as well. Galway played very defensively, which was hard to break down.

Laura Loughnane and Teegan Canning got Galway off to a flying start with two quick points before Casey replied with a free. Casey and Lauren Homan tied the sides up at 0-4 apiece after Gilchrist and Niamh McPeak had restored Galway’s advantage.

Cork's Joanne Casey battles Ally Hesnan of Galway at Croke Park. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Using possession well Galway retook the lead with a Gilchrist point and with and twice the sides swapped points before Gilchrist put Galway four points clear. Homan cut the deficit to three before the break and turning to play with the wind Cork would have been reasonably happy.

Twice the sides swapped points inside 10 minutes of the restart as Galway held onto their three-point lead. Cork won plenty of possession but were driving the sliotar into the sweepers.

Casey pointed a free on and with Galway losing Manning the pendulum looked as if it would swing to the Rebels.

Cork’s Niamh O'Leary challenges Niamh McPeake of Galway. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Pressing Cork won a 20-metre free, Casey opted to go for but goal her attempt was easily blocked. It proved to be a huge turning point with three minutes of normal time remaining, Galway swept up field won a free Gilchrist converted.

Battling to find a goal Cork won a long-range free which Casey pointed to cut the gap to two. They could never engineer a goal chance though and Galway won a free to the sound of the full-time whistle.

Cork's Rachel Harty dejected after the intermediate loss to Galway at Croke Park. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Scorers for Galway: K Gilchrist 0-7 (0-5 f), L Loughnane 0-3, N McPeake 0-2, T Caning 0-1.

Cork: J Casey 0-6 (0-5 f), L Homan 0-3, K Hickey, R O'Shea 0-1.

CORK: S Beausang; A Moloney, N O'Leary, G Hannon; J O'Leary, K Kilcommins, L O'Sullivan; L Callanan, R Harty; J Casey, K Hickey, S Hutchinson; L Homan, H Ryan, C O’ Callaghan.

Subs: M Murphy for S Hutchinson (28), R O’Shea for C O'Callaghan (38), A O'Callaghan for H Ryan (56).

GALWAY: F Ryan; C Starr, C Donoghue, C Hickey; K Manning, L Casserly, KA Porter; A Hesnan, J Hughes; N McInerney, K Gilchrist, T Canning; O Rabbitte, N McPeake, L Loughnane.

Subs: L Kelly for T Canning (39), S Corcoran for N McInerney (39), C Kenny for L Loughnane (55), A Kelly for K Gilchrist (59).

Referee: Gavin Donegan (Dublin).