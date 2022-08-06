Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 08:54

Cork City up against it in FAI Cup clash away to Athlone

Men's team were too strong for Town on Friday night but Danny Murphy's side will find it much tougher on the road
Cork City up against it in FAI Cup clash away to Athlone

Kate O’Donovan of Cork City in action against Therese Kinnevey of Galway WFC. Picture: Ray Ryan

Andrew Horgan

FOR the second time in three weeks, Cork City’s men and women will take on the same club over the course of the same weekend.

Last night, Colin Healy’s side took another huge step towards claiming the First Division title when they hit Athlone Town for six goals at Turner’s Cross.

On Saturday night, Danny Murphy’s troops will make the long journey up the motorway to county Westmeath to take on Athlone Town at the Athlone Town Stadium with kick-off set for 7pm.

Unlike their male counterparts, this meeting between the two clubs does not come in the league instead, it is a massive quarter-final showdown in the Women’s FAI Cup.

Cork City manager Danny Murphy. Picture: Ray Ryan
Cork City manager Danny Murphy. Picture: Ray Ryan

And unfortunately, also unlike the men’s match, it will be Athlone Town who head into the fixture as overwhelming favourites as they currently sit third in the Women’s National League table while the Rebel Army lie second from the bottom.

Athlone have arguably been the story of the season in Irish women’s football and they will come into this game high in confidence having secured a hard-earned 2-1 win at home to DLR Waves last weekend which keeps them firmly in the hunt for the league title.

They are just six points behind Champions and league leaders Shelbourne with a game in hand and they will be confident of booking their place in the final four of the national cup when City, who were beaten 3-1 by Bohemians at Dalymount Park last time out, come to town.

But the Leesiders will be boosted in the knowledge that they can go there and be competitive having only narrowly lost 1-0 on their last trip to Athlone just over one month ago.

“Defensively I thought we were very strong, we worked really hard, and we did all the right things that we’d worked on in training,” Murphy said after that match.

I think we did play well against Athlone, in the final third we need to be a bit more productive and be willing to get more bodies forward.

“We had a lot of possession and a lot of really good hold-up play in the final third.

"We rushed things a little bit, but I’ve said to the players that’s on me, because I’ve encouraged them to be aggressive, to win the ball back quickly.” 

Funnily enough, City’s Women’s FAI Cup campaign would begin the following weekend with Murphy adding in the club’s online pre-match programme; “We’d all love a Cup run.

“The club was in the final not so long ago and that’s the kind of experience that we want to keep bringing back to the club and the fans.” To do that and to reach the semi-finals - one step away from the showpiece occasion - they will need to defeat a strong Athlone Town side.

It is also their last chance to salvage something positive from this season.

Read More

Clinical Cork City make short work of Athlone Town to stay top

More in this section

Jennifer Curry scores a goal 23/7/2022 Former Cork camogie star Jennifer Curry on getting back to Croker with Armagh
Eimear Scally and Emma Cleary drive Éire Óg to league title Eimear Scally and Emma Cleary drive Éire Óg to league title
SAHC: Mallow squeeze past Cloyne in a hurling classic SAHC: Mallow squeeze past Cloyne in a hurling classic
cork soccer
Irish U14 & U16 Boys’ Amateur Open Championship

Cork golfer Sean Deasy lands U16 National Title at Lucan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more