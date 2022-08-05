Trevor Coleman will have Cork ready for big day at Croke Park

“Starting out in the street leagues in Na Piarsaigh, I played at all levels right up to U21, where we enjoyed great success all the way up, winning everything underage, except a football championship,” Coleman says. “I didn’t play much after U21 and when I was around 19 or 20 and playing junior, I got into the coaching side of things and followed that path from there. I suppose, I probably gave up playing too young and I say to all the young people now to play away as long as you can.”
“We saw them against Meath: They are a good side. Cathal Murray is in charge and they trained with their senior squad, so we know they will be going all out as we will to win.”