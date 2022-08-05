Trevor Coleman will have Cork ready for big day at Croke Park

WHEN Trevor Coleman began playing street leagues in Na Piarsaigh, he never imagined he would manage a Cork team to Croke Park in quest of an All-Ireland title.

This Sunday, his Rebel intermediate side face Galway at 2pm in Croker, bidding to lift the Glen Dimplex Intermediate crown.

“My family are deeply involved and my uncle’s wife is the former camogie great Deirdre Sutton-Coleman, who won a huge amount of honours,” Coleman says. “She is a person, down through the years, I could always go to to bend her ear and she is a great woman, with huge experience of all things camogie.”

Coleman’s wife and daughters are involved in the sport, but long before he got involved in camogie, he was coaching boys’ teams at Na Piarsiagh.

“Starting out in the street leagues in Na Piarsaigh, I played at all levels right up to U21, where we enjoyed great success all the way up, winning everything underage, except a football championship,” Coleman says. “I didn’t play much after U21 and when I was around 19 or 20 and playing junior, I got into the coaching side of things and followed that path from there. I suppose, I probably gave up playing too young and I say to all the young people now to play away as long as you can.”

Na Piarsaigh's Mark O'Sullivan, Trevor Coleman, Ailish Allen and Amy Coleman at the club. Picture: Larry Cummins

He was also deeply involved in administration, was minor chairman for three years, and three years on the senior committee, but for almost 20 years he has also been involved with camogie;

I got involved with the Na Piarsaigh junior team, which my wife, Trisha, was playing with and we won the Junior B and then the Junior A championship and it was great.”

Mentor with Seandún underage teams 10 years ago at U16 level, in 2020 Coleman was asked to assist with the senior divisional side.

“I was delighted to get involved, as I knew the calibre of players that were there. It was a huge honour for me to be involved and to win the championship last year.”

Galway will be another huge challenge for Cork after an excellent season so far.

“We saw them against Meath: They are a good side. Cathal Murray is in charge and they trained with their senior squad, so we know they will be going all out as we will to win.”

Galway’s Lisa Casserly, Rowena Rodrigues, Glen Dimplex Head of External Relations and Engagement, Sinead McNulty CEO of the Camogie Association, Cork manager Trevor Coleman and Finola Neville. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

He paid tribute to his backroom team and to the players, who have worked very hard.

“The lads are excellent, they are doing huge work with the team, and the girls are superb. We have played challenge matches all over the country and they are great. I’m only the manager and my job is to pull it all together and, to be fair to them all, they row in and make my job easier.”

The hard work is done and he is confident his side won’t be found wanting.

“We have spoken about the atmosphere that will be in Croke Park, the noise levels, and to be just conscious of it when calling for the ball and little things like that, so it’s just about getting out there now and giving it our very best shot and, rest assured, we won’t be found wanting.”