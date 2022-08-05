Rebel Óg Minor Hurling: Your guide to this weekend's key fixtures

The clash of Ballincollig and Douglas tonight should decide who tops their group in the Premier 1 MHC.

With home advantage, and with an impressive win over Na Piarsaigh under their belts, Ballincollig will be slight favourites to take the points.

Nothing separates the two sides at the moment, with their scoring difference being the exact same, so it’s a big game for both sides.

Ballincollig’s win over Na Piarsaigh two weeks ago will have surprised many, especially as the northside club won the Premier 1 U16 county title last year and are considered among the favourites for this year’s minor title.

But full credit must go to the Village, who travelled to Fair Hill and showed massive determination to come away with the win. While it was a superb team display, they had some outstanding performances in the likes of Brian Dore, David O’Leary, Theo Morgan, and Eoin Dwyer.

They will need the same again tonight, as Douglas will be travelling confident in their own ability, having recently won the league title. Whatever happens, this group will go down to the wire and it could come down to a straight shoot-out between Douglas and Na Piarsaigh in their last round-robin game to decide who joins Ballincollig in the semi-finals.

That’s assuming Ballincollig win, but should Douglas win then the former will be hoping they can do the same against Na Piarsaigh, so they go through as well.

It’s a similar situation in group two, with Valley Rovers and the Glen facing off tonight. The winners should go through, with the winners of the Midleton and Sars game also still in with a chance of progressing.

Glen Rovers' Michael Tadhg Brosnan breaks from Sarsfield's Sean Bracken and Sam Allen in last year's Rebel Óg U15 final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The winners of Aghada’s tie with the Barrs should be enough to see them advance, with Ballinhassig or Carrigtwohill still in the mix for a spot in the next round.

In group two, wins for Killeagh and Inniscarra will put them in contention for spots in the next round.

In group three, a win for Bride Rovers over Shandrum should see them into the next round. Even though Bride are the home side, this game will take place in Newtownshandrum, as Rovers’s pitch is unavailable, as they are hosting an adult championship game.

With three groups at this level, the top two teams across the groups, in relation to points and scoring difference, will get a bye to the semi-finals and the other top team will join the second-placed teams from each section in the quarter-finals.

Fixtures

Tonight (7pm unless stated):

Premier 1 MHC: Na Piarsaigh v Fermoy, Ballincollig v Douglas, Valley Rovers v Glen Rovers; Sarsfields v Midleton.

Premier 2 MHC: Carrigtwohill v Ballinhassig; Aghada v St Finbarr's; Bishopstown v Killeagh, 7.30pm; St Catherines v Mallow; Bride Rovers v Shandrum, 7.30pm.

East Region Division 1 MHC: Aghabullogue v Donoughmore; Kinsale v Ballinora; Carrigaline v Grenagh, 8pm.

East Region Division 3 MHC: Diarmuid O Murchu v St Vincent's; Ballygarvan v Passage.

North Region Division 1 MHC: Dromtarriffe v Ballhea; Kilworth Araglen Og v Clyda Rovers, both 7.30pm.

North Region Division 2 MHC: Buttevant v St Marks, 8pm; Kilshannig v Croke Rovers; Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels v Kanturk, 7.30pm.

North Region Division 3 MHC: Newmarket v Doneraile, 7.30pm.

East Region Division 1 MHC: Cobh v Watergrasshill; Kiltha Og v Nemo Rangers.

East Region Division 2 MHC: St Colmcille4s v Mayfield; Ballygiblin v Kilavullen.

West Region Division 1 MHC: Courcey Rovers v Cill Mochomog; Kilbrittain v Bandon.

West Region Division 2 MHC: Newcestown v Sliabh Rua; Owen Gaels v Ahan Gaels, Clonakilty v Ibane Gaels, 7.30pm.

Sunday

Premier 2 MHC: Inniscarra v Erin's Own, 11am.

East Region Division 1 MHC: Cloughduv v Blarney, 12pm.

West Region Division 3 MHC: Western Gaels v Rossa Gabriels, 11am.