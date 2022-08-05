Rebel Óg Minor Hurling: Your guide to this weekend's key fixtures

It’s a similar situation in group two, with Valley Rovers and the Glen facing off tonight. The winners should go through, with the winners of the Midleton and Sars game also still in with a chance of progressing.
With three groups at this level, the top two teams across the groups, in relation to points and scoring difference, will get a bye to the semi-finals and the other top team will join the second-placed teams from each section in the quarter-finals.
Premier 1 MHC: Na Piarsaigh v Fermoy, Ballincollig v Douglas, Valley Rovers v Glen Rovers; Sarsfields v Midleton.
Premier 2 MHC: Carrigtwohill v Ballinhassig; Aghada v St Finbarr's; Bishopstown v Killeagh, 7.30pm; St Catherines v Mallow; Bride Rovers v Shandrum, 7.30pm.
East Region Division 1 MHC: Aghabullogue v Donoughmore; Kinsale v Ballinora; Carrigaline v Grenagh, 8pm.
East Region Division 3 MHC: Diarmuid O Murchu v St Vincent's; Ballygarvan v Passage.
North Region Division 1 MHC: Dromtarriffe v Ballhea; Kilworth Araglen Og v Clyda Rovers, both 7.30pm.
North Region Division 2 MHC: Buttevant v St Marks, 8pm; Kilshannig v Croke Rovers; Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels v Kanturk, 7.30pm.
North Region Division 3 MHC: Newmarket v Doneraile, 7.30pm.
East Region Division 1 MHC: Cobh v Watergrasshill; Kiltha Og v Nemo Rangers.
East Region Division 2 MHC: St Colmcille4s v Mayfield; Ballygiblin v Kilavullen.
West Region Division 1 MHC: Courcey Rovers v Cill Mochomog; Kilbrittain v Bandon.
West Region Division 2 MHC: Newcestown v Sliabh Rua; Owen Gaels v Ahan Gaels, Clonakilty v Ibane Gaels, 7.30pm.
Premier 2 MHC: Inniscarra v Erin's Own, 11am.
East Region Division 1 MHC: Cloughduv v Blarney, 12pm.
West Region Division 3 MHC: Western Gaels v Rossa Gabriels, 11am.