CWSSL: Passage in clinical form against Kinsale

Passage 9 Kinsale 1

PASSAGE put in another excellent performance in the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Women's Division 1 League at Rockenham Park last week against very understrength Kinsale.

Add in the previous week's tally and they've hit a remarkable 20 goals in the past two games.

Passage before their big win over Kinsale in the CWSSL Senior Women's Division 1 match at Rockenham Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Kinsale, buoyed by their 2-2 draw against Glenthorn, found themselves minus seven regular players either through injury or holidays and could not match a strong Passage side who were making a strong challenge for honours in the final few weeks of the league.

The home side pressed forward from the start and had several chances on goal which either went wide of the mark or well covered by Aoife Roche in the Kinsale goal with Laura Finlay, Lauren Murphy and Winnie Parata having chances within the first ten minutes of play.

Kinsale, despite being under pressure, came forward and almost took the lead in the 10th minute only for Lucy Carter’s effort to be turned away by the Passage keeper Louise Murphy at the expense of a corner.

The breakthrough came in the 19th minute when Parata ran down the far side and into the area, neatly slotting the ball into the far corner for the opening score.

Passage doubled their lead when Lauren Murphy’s pass in the centre found an incoming Finlay who duly scored from 12 yards, and almost made it three moments later only for Roche making an excellent save from Olivia Gibson from outside the area.

Kinsale’s Carter’s effort on goal was well saved by the Passage keeper Louise Murphy in the 35th minute while in the 41st minute Gibbson made it 3-0 scoring form the corner of the area as the home side were well in control at halftime.

Within a minute of the restart Passage scored their fourth goal courtesy of substitute Faye Ahern from 15 yards with additional chances falling to Lynn Chadwick and Gibson with a number of efforts from Ahern going over the crossbar as the home side continued to press forward.

Two goals in the space of a minute on the hour mark from Gibbson put the result well and truly beyond doubt as Passage were now coming forward in waves and added a further two goals in the 65th and 66th minute courtesy of a brace from Ahern.

Full credit to Kinsale who looked for a consolation goal and had chances with Aoife O’Leary’s effort being cleared off the line and a couple of efforts from Clare Cronin, but their one and only score eventually came from Aoife O’Leary whose 35-yard free kick sailed over Louise Murphy and into the net to at least bring some smiles into the Kinsale camp.

However, it was Passage who had the final say with Ahern grabbing her fourth of the evening as the home side recorded yet another comfortable win and three vital points.

The Kinsale team who played against Passage recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

PASSAGE: Louise Murphy, Aine Higgins, Aisling Corkery, Rachel Irwin, Shauna Willikie, Jen Clery, Olivia Gibson, Sinead Flynn, Lynn Chadwick, Laura Finlay, Lauren Murphy, Aoife Allen, Emma Manbridge, Hollie Tett, Faye Ahern, Marina Noris, Winnie Parata.

KINSALE: Aoife Roche, Grainne Corrigan, Sophie Cumiskey, Tara Gleasure, Emma O’Brien, Eadaoin O’Leary, Clare Cronin, Melissa Brunner, Aoife O’Leary, Jane Fehily, Lucy Carter, Orla Rice.

Referee: Alan O’Connor