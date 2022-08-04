Muskerry GAA: Split season made it harder to field a divisional team

MUSKERRY were not in a position to field a senior football team and had to withdraw from this season’s Premier Senior Divisional/Colleges section.

“Yeah that is disappointing,” said Muskerry GAA vice-chairman Ed Warren.

“I’ll be brutally honest, it is a sore point for us and for me particularly. I am the liaison with the senior football team for the last number of years.

“That is the way we work with the chair and vice-chair getting involved as liaison, not by way of selectorship, but by way of support to the management.

“We retained the same management in the football as well, terrifically led by Ger McCarthy. But it was hugely disappointing.

The big clubs in the division kept withdrawing players and made them unavailable. I think there is a problem with, possibly, outside managers in some of these clubs.

“But the whole nature of the split season, while I am in favour of it, does go against the divisional system because we are finding it next to impossible on occasions to get players released by their clubs. That was the case in the football unfortunately.

“We played the first-round game, a game we felt we could have and should have won against Beara in Dunmanway.

“But we ended up having 18 players and I think we had 18 or 19 further players that withdrew within 72 hours before the game.

“We lost that match. We tried to readjust and tried to put something more favourable in place for the following week against Imokilly.

“We had to call it on the Wednesday to be fair to them, referees and the whole lot. We just didn’t have enough players to take the field, which was a huge disappointment.

“It is certainly something we are going to, as a board, review with all the stakeholders.”

With the talent in the Mid Cork region, one would hope that can gel and form a strong Muskerry team in the years ahead.

Elsewhere, Muskerry recently lost 3-18 to 0-19 to Avondhu in the PSHC Divisional/Colleges semi-final.

On the Muskerry hurlers’ exploits in 2022, Warren added: “We retained the same management under Diarmuid Kirwan, our well known referee, and they have done terrific work with the hurlers for the last couple of years.

“We have seen it building and we have a progression of the panel coming together.

I think it speaks volumes for the management team that they had 28 or 30 players togged out for our matches for the duration of their games.

“But unfortunately, I think I’d have to admit we were well beaten on the night.”

Hurling has taken centre- stage in the championship fare over the last few days, with the opening round games in the MJK Oil Ltd Muskerry JAHC taking place.

The Muskerry JAHC is on the agenda this weekend, with the second series of group stage games being held August 6-7.

As with the football, the group format should provide compelling fare and plenty of drama over the coming weeks.

By that stage we will have a clearer picture of the state of play and how some of the main contenders for the silverware are shaping up.

TOM CREEDON CUP

Meanwhile, the final of the Tom Creedon Cup between Macroom and Cill Na Martra took place in the Castle Grounds, Macroom last Saturday, with

Cill Na Martra winning 2-10 to 0-12.

Cill Na Martra had a squad which contained Cork seniors Dan Dineen and Tadhg Corkery.

Corn Thomáis Uí Chríodáin ag imeacht go Cill na Martra. Comhgháirdeachas libh a fheara!! pic.twitter.com/tWmkN3iLxo — Liam Weir (@LiamMacAnMhaoir) July 30, 2022

The win should be a boost for the team as they look to get their Cork PIFC championship campaign back on track following defeat to Nemo Rangers’ second team in their opening championship game.

The Macroom club were delighted to welcome supporters on the day to honour their former clubman, who sadly passed away in 1983, having perviously represented Macroom and Cork with distinction.

The competition which honours his memory has been organised by Macroom with the support of Cork County Board since 1985.