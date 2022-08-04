Duhallow Junior Football: Fine first half sees Kanturk past Knocknagree

Kanturk 1-12 Knocknagree 1-9

A POWERFUL first half from Kanturk proved the platform to register a worthy victory over Knocknagree in the opening round to the Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC at Ballydesmond.

Though just three points separated the pair at the finishing line, Kanturk emerged as rightful victors after enjoying the more productive spells of supremacy. In fairness, Knocknagree mounted a solid recovery after operating second fiddle in the opening spell, they tried gamely to revive their challenge in the closing stages but a resolute Kanturrk defence held firm for a merited win.

Right from the off, Kanturk clicked into gear, the play of Eoghan and Denis O’Connor in defence typified Kanturk’s approach as did Kryle Holland and Brian Healy while upfront Cian Clernon emerged a ball of industry, well supported by Grantas Bucinskas and Gavin Kenehen.

Indeed Clernon was proving a handful, which contrasted sharply to Knocknagree passing up chances with poor shooting. And Kanturk were in the driving seat once Kenehen fired home a cracking goal.

Indeed Kanturk might well had added a second green flag only for Clernon to be denied by a smashing save from Knocknagree keeper Damien Browne. In arrears 1-5 to 0-0, Knocknagee faced a stiff incline yet they improve after Chris White gathered their initial score from a point on 19 minutes.

Though Clernon responded with a brace of excellent points, Knocknagree received a ray of hope from a Cathal O’Connor goal to cut the leeway 1-10 to 1-2 at the short whistle.

For much of the second half, Kanturk found themselves on the back foot as Knocknagree paraded much more urgency through the encouraging play of Cathal O’Connor, his namesakes Richard and Denis and Paud Dineen.

Steadily, Knocknagree chipped away at the arrears on points to David Twomey, Dineen and Tadc O’Mahony. Kanturk waited to the 48th min to open their second-half account from a Holland point only for Knocknagree to mount a series of raids for Twomey and White add points.

With the deficit down to two and Knocknagree sniffing around dangerously, Kanturk broke on the counter for Kenehen to split the uprights.

Scorers for Kanturk: C Clernon 0-8, G Kenehen 1-2, G Bucinskas, K Holland 0-1 each.

Knocknagree: C O’Connor 1-1, D Twomey 0-4, C White 0-2, P Dineen, T O’Mahony 0-1 each.

KANTURK: R Cashman; E McAulliffe, E O’Connor, A Murphy; D O’Donoughue, Denis O’Connor, Dylan O’Connor; K Holland, B Healy; C Vaughan, G Bucinskas, G Kenehen; C Carroll, C Clernon, E Guiney.

Sub: S Moylan for E Guiney.

KNOCKNAGREE: D Browne; D O’Connor, S Daly, P Roche; N O’Connor, D Mahoney, C O’Connor; T O’Mahony, K Cronin; T Long, P Dineen, C White; R O’Connor, D Twomey, K Barry.

Sub: D Murphy for R O’Connor.

Referee: J Kelleher (St John’s).