Cobh open East Cork JAHC account by getting the better of champions St Ita’s

THE opening game of the East Cork Oil Junior A Hurling Championship saw Cobh take the first brace of points with victory over champions St Ita’s.

On a damp, drizzly evening in Lisgoold, Cobh withstood a late Ita’s surge to claim victory by 1-13 to 1-12. Now Cobh will refocus quickly as they return to action against Sarsfield’s on this Friday evening, where victory would leave them with one foot in the knockout stages.

As for the St Ita’s, they have three games to get the necessary points for qualification. Next up is a meeting with Carrigtwohill this Sunday.

It was an interesting hour in Lisgoold on Saturday between two of the favourites to claim the silverware in a few months. Two late Cobh points before half time left them 0-7 at 0-5 ahead at the interval.

With Diarmuid Kearney on top form, firing over three early second-half points and St Ita’s reduced to 14 men following the dismissal of their full-back, Cobh began to take a firm grip. Adam Lynch’s well-taken goal on 43 minutes stretched the lead to a handsome eight points.

Ita’s rallied superbly, inspired by three long-range points from Darragh O’Brien. Well-taken scores at the other end by Eoin Cullimore and Cian Spriggs were absolutely crucial, in the light of Seamie Harnedy’s late deflected goal which left the minimum between the sides.

“We are just delighted to get this win and to keep our good run of form going,” said Cobh manager Paul McCarthy.

“I felt we had been the better team in that first half and continued that form after the break. Fair play to Ita’s, they really put it up to us, even after going down to 14 players.

“Overall I’m pleased with the result and the performance. Our work-rate and turnovers were very good.

“Being honest we probably should have been home and dry when we led by eight points.

“They got real momentum then and made it difficult. But overall very happy but conscious it’s just the first game of four. We are obviously going into the Sars match with work to do.

“They are a great hurling club and we certainly will not be underestimating them in any way.”

Eoin Hegarty St Ita's and Adam Stanton of Cobh at the launch of the East Cork Oil JAHC.

On a broader note Paul feels his club is going in the right direction.

We pride ourselves in being a dual club. We are not happy when we are being junior, but all the great work that has been put in at juvenile level is now paying dividends.

"So far it’s been a good season for the hurlers and footballers and we want to keep it going.”

Apart from the two aforementioned Group 2 games, there are two other JAHC fixtures this weekend.

Carraig na bhFear, after their exciting draw with Erin’s Own last Sunday, play their second Group 1 game on Sunday against a Watergrasshill team who will be having their first outing, whilst Erin’s Own and Fr O’Neill’s meet on Monday.