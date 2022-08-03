Ballincollig basketball stalwart Kieran O'Sullivan on his hoop dreams

O’Sullivan is also well known in coaching circles, as Tradehouse Central Ballincollig’s Men’s Super League head coach with his nephew Ciaran for the last number of years.
“I was lucky to win the National League title in 1988 and in my opinion, played with one of the best big men that play the game in Paul Fitzgerald.
“I didn’t have to think twice and I must say I played my best basketball down in Tralee. Timmy McCarthy came in the following year and we won the League with Vinnie Murphy, Gerry Galgey, John Teahan and American Rick Leonard who were all excellent players.